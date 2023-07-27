To clap or not to clap? Your handy guide to applauding at the Proms

Standing ovation: The First Night of the Proms - Chris Christodoulou/ BBC

The Proms have begun and with them has returned that contentious topic that comes around as regular as clockwork every season, and causes far more anger and outrage than it should. No, I don’t mean the presence of novelty Proms belting out TV theme tunes that stretch the definition of classical music to its very limits, nor the singing of Rule, Britannia! on the Last Night.

I mean applause – how much of it there should be, when we should do it, and when we should sit on our hands in respectful silence. Telegraph readers have been discussing the subject with fervour in the Letters page this week - arguments include that clapping between movements is an abhorrence, and that the paying public should be able to clap whenever the hell they want.

My own view is that the dispute misses something important by assuming applause is like a light-bulb, either “on” or “off”. The timing is not the issue, it’s the nature of the applause that matters. In fact different kinds of applause all have their own special sound. It takes a practiced ear to discern them, and long hours of practice to perform them. So to settle all debate once and for all, here’s my cut-out-n’-keep guide to Proms applause.

The I’m-sorry-I-haven’t-a-clue applause

This is for those awkward occasions when the Proms directors have decided to revive that piece with the unpronounceable name by a composer you’ve never heard of, with a soloist you’ve also never heard of, who looks about 14. Just mutter to yourself that it’s sure to be a shamefully neglected masterpiece, and your applause should have the right fervency.

Benjamin Grosvenor's piano recital at the Royal Albert Hall - Chris Christodoulou/ BBC

The historically informed applause

The Proms has all kinds of quaint old traditions, some of them about applause, which you could try reviving in a spirit of historical authenticity. For instance you could try clapping whenever someone in the orchestra has a solo spot, as they used to do back in the 1900s when the Proms were young, and gentlemen were free to blow cigar smoke in the faces of the ladies. Oh happy days! Remember to take hand-cream, though, as you’ll be clapping an awful lot.

The embarrassed applause

This is a delightfully subtle sort of applause, which sputters briefly into life at odd moments, usually between movements. It’s hard to re-create that split-second transformation from “hurrah, I loved that!” to “oh goodness, sorry, have I got it wrong, I’ll shut up”, but you’ve got 71 Proms to practice it, so by the end you should be a proper virtuoso.

The defiant applause

Exactly the same as the above, except that instead of sputtering out you just keep going, and if possible get louder. It’s scary being the sole clapper, but you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing everyone will admire your determination to stand out from the crowd.

Jolly good show: when it comes to applause, there's safety in numbers - Mike Powell

The know-it-all applause

This is about showing the thousands of your fellow-listeners in the hall and on the radio that you’re much cleverer than they are, by getting in first with your applause at the end of a piece. It’s tough to beat the competition, and some purist is bound to glare at you for spoiling their sublime moment. But who cares, when you can show off how knowledgeable you are?

The new commission applause

This is a really subtle one. You have to make a sound that combines 1) Oh god, I hope this really is only 12 minutes long with 2) Hey, c’mon, they really put their backs into it, you never know, perhaps it will be ok. Tricky, but the essence of true art is ambiguity, and that goes for clapping too.

The utter stinker applause

Again, getting the right subtle sound is all about cultivating the right attitude. The essential thing to remember is: for Proms audiences a performance is like a game of cricket. It’s not winning, it’s playing the game and being a good sport that counts. So if you really couldn’t stand the performance or the new commission, tell yourself they were just having an off day, and we should all admire their pluck. That way your applause should have just the right good-hearted feigned enthusiasm.

The delirious applause

This is for those very special moments when a bankable soloist such as Yuja Wang saunters onto that historic platform. Remember it’s their reputation and their fabulous outfit you’re applauding, not how they play. So for these stars you can applaud as wildly and as often as you like. You could even applaud after their show-off solo spots in the middle of a movement. If anyone shushes you just say in a voice loud enough for the radio microphones, “Joseph Joachim was applauded for his cadenzas in the 1880s so I’m just being historically authentic.”

