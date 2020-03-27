Clap for our Carers: Prince George, Charlotte and Louis join round of applause for NHS workers

(Instagram: Kensington Palace)

The children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in the nationwide round of applause to thank the NHS for their work amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday evening, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis helped lead the UK’s “Clap for our Carers” movement, which was coordinated to show appreciation to healthcare workers risking their own lives in treating those infected.

At 8pm, a video of the three children clapping heartily together in the garden at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, while dressed in NHS blue was shared on the Kensington Palace Instagram account.

The caption for the post read: “To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS #ClapForNHS.”

The family are said to have also participated in real time at home alongside grateful members of the public who stood at their windows to pay tribute to NHS staff.

The Cambridge’s were not the only members of the royal family to take part in the initiative.

In an Instagram story on the Clarence House account, Prince Charles, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, and Camilla wrote: “Thank you to you all #ClapForOurCarers #ThankYouNHS.”

This text was posted alongside photos of the couple shaking hands with NHS workers and images of themselves clapping from two different rooms.

The official Royal Family social media accounts also shared a video from Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are currently staying, showcasing loud clapping throughout the grounds, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an Instagram story to show their support, writing” “Thank you for all that you continue to do! Applauding you from across the pond."

Organisers of the event invited the public to "applaud those looking after our loved ones from their windows, doorsteps or balconies".

Hundreds of thousands of people across the UK participated, creating a moment similar to the shows of gratitude in countries around Europe.

