How to make a clan in Destiny 2, and where to go from there

Although the majority of content in Destiny 2 is playable whether or not you’re playing solo, you’re going to want to join a clan to get the most out of Bungie’s latest shooter. In Destiny 2, clans not only give you a convenient and easy way to communicate with your friends and organize for raids, but they also offer additional rewards as your clan progresses through various challenges and raises its level. If you’re clueless about how to make a clan in Destiny 2, the detailed guide below will provide you with everything you need to know.
Needless to say, there’s a lot going on in Destiny 2. Lucky for you, we’ve also put together a detailed beginner’s guide, weapons guide, and guide to leveling
Recommended reading:
- Destiny 2 review
- Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion delayed till November
- How to get Destiny 2’s new Witherhoard exotic weapon and its catalyst
Creating a clan
If you already have a group of players ready to play together in Destiny 2, then you’re ready to create your own clan on Bungie’s website. Thankfully, it’s a remarkably easy process that should only take a few minutes. Do keep in mind that you’ll have to have a Bungie.net account before creating a clan.
First, head to the official clan creation page, and scroll to the bottom. You’ll see a few different entry fields here, and you’ll fill in info like your clan’s name and motto. This can help introduce your clan to players who might not know you personally. The shorthand section is generally an abbreviation of your clan’s name that will appear next to your username, similar to the clan tags seen in other shooters like Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.
Once you’ve picked your name and motto, hit the button at the bottom of the page to go to your clan’s main menu in your internet browser. If you’re using the Destiny Companion app, you’ll get the same information, but it will be split among a few different pages. To view your clan information, click Clan at the bottom of the app.
Now you’re going to want players to populate your clan. You can always send them a clan invitation while playing Destiny 2, but to make the process a little easier, you can also send them a link to your profile page via a browser. To get there, go to your clan’s main menu and click Clan Profile on the left side of the screen.
Anyone with the link will see an option on this page to send a join request. With the default clan settings, the clan leader or an administrator will have to confirm the request in order for the new player to join. You can also invite users from the mobile app. To do so, tap on the Clan, followed by Clan Settings. Under the Player Management section, tap on Invites. Here, you will see an option to invite any player you want, including those on your PlayStation Network or Xbox Live friends list. You can create a clan with up to 100 players.
Finding clan members
If you’re a solo player or don’t know anyone who plays Destiny 2, there are a few ways to recruit other players. You can use Guided Games to find friends (which we’ll cover below), or you can use various resources online to pair up with other Guardians. Here are some great ways to find players:
Chat with your clan
You’ll want to use a headset or camera in order to talk to your clan mates while playing Destiny 2, but when you’re preparing for a raid or scheduling activities for the week, you can also make use of Bungie’s built-in online chat feature.
Just click Clan Chat on the left side of your clan management page within a browser, and you’ll be able to talk to everyone in the group, and even turn on notifications so you don’t miss any messages. For larger clans, there are even administrator-only and fireteam options, so you can keep relevant information organized more clearly.
You can also organize a clan forum in the companion app. To create a thread in the forum, click your clan’s banner and tap the three dots in the top right. From here, you’ll see an option to create a Private clan forum. Then hit the pencil icon in the upper-right corner to create either a New Topic or New Recruitment Topic. Here, you can add polls, ideas, and even links to YouTube videos. A tag option also lets you better organize threads.
Make it your own
Now that you’ve created your clan, you need to make it stand out from the rest of the pack in order to attract new members. The first thing you’ll need is an awesome banner. Your flag will be visible for players to see, giving them an easy way to recognize the clan as they make their way throughout the game, and Bungie gives players a robust set of creation tools to make it perfect. These are usable in both the mobile app and in an internet browser — each platform gives you the same set of options — but we found the browser to be painfully slow.
The tools allow you to pick a banner emblem, emblem foreground, background colors, extra banner details, and an additional banner and detail color. The possibilities aren’t endless, but they do allow you to get creative. In order to start earning extra clan rewards once you’ve chosen your preferred colors, be sure to talk to Suraya Hawthorne on the Farm (or at The Tower after completing the game). She’ll provide your clan banner inventory item, which levels up as your clan completes certain activities.
Earn rewards
The best part about joining a clan is that it provides you with more loot. Clans earn special “Clan Engrams,” which give you new weapons and/or armor for completing many of the activities you were already going to do in Destiny 2. At the top of your clan’s profile, next to your banner, you’ll see a section with four icons underneath. These represent the rewards you and your clan can earn. You can earn these rewards each week for completing four of the game’s toughest challenges:
- Completing the Nightfall Strike with your clan
- Completing Trials of the Nine with your clan
- Completing the Leviathan Raid with your clan
- Participating in the Crucible with your clan
At least half of the players in your fireteam must be members of your clan for it to count toward your reward, however. These rewards can also only be claimed once per week, and only one character per account can use them, so you won’t be able to trick out your Titan, Warlock, and Hunter all at once.
Level up your clan
The clan leveling system has been changed with the launch of Destiny 2: Forsaken. Rather than completing milestones to earn XP and level up your clan as you did in the vanilla version of Destiny 2, you now must visit the character Hawthorne and complete her challenges. They range from completing certain Raids to finishing bounties. Keep in mind that these challenges change over time.
At the level 50 cap, the new challenges can only be completed with a Fireteam, meaning you will have to be with your clan-mates in order to complete them. Previously, you could effectively work toward the goal while rarely interacting with your clan directly.
You can earn up to 5,000 XP per week with each character, but do note that your Fireteam must consist of at least 50% of your clan members in order to make progress toward your clan’s level.
Guided games and how to join them
Not everyone is interested in committing to a clan, but they still want to take part in high-level endgame content, including raids. Your clan can help those players, by letting them join your team in a “Guided Game.” The system was initially only available to a limited number of players, but has since opened up to all players and allows you to find extra players for raids and Nightfall strikes. Clans offer themselves as guides for the mission, and the two sides are matched up to form one complete fireteam.
This also means that your clan can still complete a raid, even if you have fewer than six members. A special “Oathkeeper’s Score” will be given to your clan for these activities, which lets seekers know if your clan typically sticks it out with newcomers until they complete a mission. Should you work particularly well with the new players, you can add them to your clan to act as guides for future missions.
Joining a Guided Game is extremely simple, though depending on the role you’re taking, you might have to wait a little longer than you would hope. To join a Guided Game for a Nightfall strike, head to your Destinations tab (hold the touchpad on PlayStation 4) and then select the Strikes option in the top-left corner. From there, scroll to the right, and you’ll see a tab for Guided Games. You do have to progress enough through the story for this feature to be made available. You can also use Guided Games for Raids.
If you’re in a group of two already, select the Guide option, agree to the oath message on screen, and you’ll be matched with another player almost instantly. If you’re a Seeker looking for two others, the process can take up to 20 minutes.
For the raids, you can also use Guided Games to match your clan up with other players, but it’s a little bit trickier. Look for the raid option in the top right of your destination page, and there will be a small badge next to it for Guided Games.
At least half of the people in your party must already be clan members in order to be a Guide, and you must have a power level of 280 for first-year content. As a seeker, you’re free to search for a spot as soon as it’s available at power level 260, but the average wait can be extensive.