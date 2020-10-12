How to make a clan in Destiny 2, and where to go from there

Although the majority of content in Destiny 2 is playable whether or not you’re playing solo, you’re going to want to join a clan to get the most out of Bungie’s latest shooter. In Destiny 2, clans not only give you a convenient and easy way to communicate with your friends and organize for raids, but they also offer additional rewards as your clan progresses through various challenges and raises its level. If you’re clueless about how to make a clan in Destiny 2, the detailed guide below will provide you with everything you need to know.

Needless to say, there’s a lot going on in Destiny 2. Lucky for you, we’ve also put together a detailed beginner’s guide, weapons guide, and guide to leveling

Recommended reading:

Creating a clan

View photos

If you already have a group of players ready to play together in Destiny 2, then you’re ready to create your own clan on Bungie’s website. Thankfully, it’s a remarkably easy process that should only take a few minutes. Do keep in mind that you’ll have to have a Bungie.net account before creating a clan.

First, head to the official clan creation page, and scroll to the bottom. You’ll see a few different entry fields here, and you’ll fill in info like your clan’s name and motto. This can help introduce your clan to players who might not know you personally. The shorthand section is generally an abbreviation of your clan’s name that will appear next to your username, similar to the clan tags seen in other shooters like Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Once you’ve picked your name and motto, hit the button at the bottom of the page to go to your clan’s main menu in your internet browser. If you’re using the Destiny Companion app, you’ll get the same information, but it will be split among a few different pages. To view your clan information, click Clan at the bottom of the app.

View photos

Now you’re going to want players to populate your clan. You can always send them a clan invitation while playing Destiny 2, but to make the process a little easier, you can also send them a link to your profile page via a browser. To get there, go to your clan’s main menu and click Clan Profile on the left side of the screen.

Anyone with the link will see an option on this page to send a join request. With the default clan settings, the clan leader or an administrator will have to confirm the request in order for the new player to join. You can also invite users from the mobile app. To do so, tap on the Clan, followed by Clan Settings. Under the Player Management section, tap on Invites. Here, you will see an option to invite any player you want, including those on your PlayStation Network or Xbox Live friends list. You can create a clan with up to 100 players.

Story continues