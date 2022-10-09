The Clan Buchanan inaugurates its first chief in 337 years

The Buchanan, the Clan Chief with his family at their Cambusmore Estate in Callander - Michael McGurk

When the new chief of clan Buchanan assumed the role, he might have expected to become a ruler of Scots.

But the first new leader to take on the chiefdom in over 300 years is instead taking charge of a group mostly made up of Americans.

John Michael Baillie-Hamilton Buchanan, who assumed the role of Chief of the Name and Arms of Buchanan in 2018, and was inaugurated at the weekend in a ceremony in Callander, Stirling says the majority of his clan are now in far-flung US states, rather than closer to home.

The Clan Chief, formally known as "The Buchanan", and his wife Paula, Lady Buchanan, said they expected a strong international contingent at the event, which included a formal procession, traditional ceilidh, golf tournament and Clan Parliament.

The Buchanan clan, which also includes "allied or associated family names" such as Watson, Gibson, Harper, Colman and McKinlay, is now spread around the world, with representatives in Auckland, Polynesia, California, Wisconsin, Mexico City and Ontario.

The Buchanan, a civil engineer and talented shooter who represented Scotland in Target Rifle at the 1994 Commonwealth Games, later returned to work on the family estate in Cambusmore.

In a video interview published online, he said: "The biggest number of Buchanans and the Watsons, Gibsons, etc, are American.

"Quite a lot [are] in Australia, New Zealand, and a reasonable number are here in Scotland."

Clan Chief John Michael Baillie-Hamilton Buchanan being inaugurated at his Cambusmore Estate - Michael McGurk

The Buchanan assumed the role after a dogged investigation by eminent genealogist Hugh Peskett, another member of the clan, who famously traced US President Ronald Reagan's ancestry to an Irish village, as well as finding him an ancestral link to the Scottish town of Paisley.

Mr Peskett, who died in 2020, helped lodge a claim for chieftainship with the Court of the Lord Lyon, the Scottish court which regulates heraldry, in 2016. This was granted in August 2018, giving the clan a recognised chief for the first time in 337 years.

According to the Clan Buchanan, notable Buchanans include the actress Emma Watson, the Gibb Brothers, better known as the Bee Gees, US political adviser Patrick Buchanan and William McKinley, the former US president.

Its history can be traced back over 1,000 years, to 1010, and it now has millions of members around the world.

Speaking before the inauguration, Lady Buchanan said they expected many neighbouring clans to also attend - despite, in some cases, a long history of rancour.

"A lot of different clans, particularly our old neighbours, who we've probably had many battles with in the past, will come and join us on the day.

The Buchanan is the chief of a clan that includes the actress Emma Watson and the Gibb Brothers, better known as the Bee Gees - Michael McGurk

"Neighbours always used to have spats in the old days but now we've got other bigger issues, it's all about survival and everyone working together to identify old culture, reflect that and celebrate it."

"Spats" involving the Buchanan clan include a 15th century feud with Clan MacLaren, apparently started at a fair, when a Buchanan man slapped a member of the MacLaren clan with a salmon and knocked his hat off his head.

It ended in a bloody skirmish which killed, among others, one of the sons of the MacLaren chief.

There appears to be no lingering bad blood, as among those present at this weekend's ceremonies was Donald MacLaren, chief of his clan, a former ambassador to Berlin and Moscow.

The new Buchanan chief intends to prioritise modern concerns such as the environment and women's rights, Lady Buchanan said in the interview.

Their daughter Lucy has been given a role just as prominent as her brothers.

The Scottish clans are "very equal in that way...in England I think it's just the eldest sons who get things but in Scotland women are involved as well", Lady Buchanan said.