From Clairo to Sugababes, and a bunch of Yeah Yeah Yeahs: autumn 2022’s essential music

Alexis Petridis, Ammar Kalia and Andrew Clements
·10 min read

Pop, rock, rap and more

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Taking place in London and Los Angeles, the stadium-sized tributes to the late Foo Fighters drummer boast amazingly varied bills. The Wembley Stadium show features Josh Homme, Liam Gallagher, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Chrissie Hynde, the surviving members of Rush and Roger Taylor and Brian May of Queen, among others.
Wembley Stadium, London, 3 September.

Rina Sawayama – Hold the Girl

A fascinatingly eclectic addition to the world of 2020s pop, Rina Sawayama’s second album has already spawned two fantastic singles in Catch Me in the Air and This Hell. Advance reports suggest Hold the Girl offers a stew of glam, alt-rock, electronics and influences ranging from Paramore to the Corrs.
Released 16 September on Dirty Hit.

Hot Chip

Hot Chip’s eighth album, Freakout/Release, was trailed by the writhing, funky single Down: a perfect example of their longstanding ability to write amazing pop songs, while keeping one eye fixed on the demands of the dancefloor. They’re also reliably fantastic live.
Tour begins O2 Academy Brixton, 21 September.

Christine and the Queens – Redcar Les Adorables Étoile

A new Christine and the Queens album, another new persona. Redcar – presumably not named after the North Yorkshire seaside town, but who knows? – is a suave, tuxedo-sporting playboy figure, to be unveiled at two September gigs in Paris and London. The accompanying album is, apparently “vast, hopeful and ambitious”.
Released 23 September on Because Music.

Digga D

Digga D’s most recent mixtape, Noughty By Nature, was an ambitious expansion of his style. Rooted in drill – and subject to controversy and police interest as a result – it diverted into trap, 50 Cent-influenced 2000s hip-hop, even pop ballads. He played his first headlining gig only last year, making the prospect of this tour intriguing.
Tour begins 02 Ritz Manchester, 28 September,.

Clairo

A YouTube-boosted, lo-fi bedroom pop sensation turned fully fledged critically acclaimed star. Clairo’s most recent album, Sling, was strikingly mature, rooted in the confessional singer-songwriting of the 1970s. How its understated, soft-voiced approach translates live, in front of an excitable young audience, is an interesting question.
Tour begins 29 September, O2 Academy Birmingham.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

The lauded 00s NYC alt-rock trio never actually split up, but it’s been nine years since their last album, Mosquito. Expectations are understandably high for its belated follow-up, Cool It Down, written during lockdown and boosted by the epic, Perfume Genius-assisted single Spitting Off the Edge of the World.
Released 30 September on Secretly Canadian.

Kid Cudi – Entergalactic

The rapper’s eighth solo album is the soundtrack to the forthcoming animated TV series of the same name, with a cast boasting Timothée Chalamet, Jaden Smith and Macaulay Culkin. Given the varied and experimental nature of his back catalogue, it could theoretically sound like anything, although Cudi has promised “next level shit only”.
Released 30 September.

Lindsey Buckingham

Since being ousted from Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham has filed a lawsuit against his former band, undergone open heart surgery and released an acclaimed eponymous solo album, which dabbled in everything from folk to – unexpectedly – trap. His US live dates have mixed his solo oeuvre with a light sprinkling of Mac classics.
Tour begins London Palladium, 1 October.

Let’s Eat Grandma

A lot of leftfield artists who shift into making more pop flounder – it isn’t as easy as you’d think – but Let’s Eat Grandma haven’t, largely because of the quality of their songwriting. Their third album, Two Ribbons, is one of 2022’s best: a moving examination of loss and of the changing nature of friendship set to neon-hued synths.
Tour begins Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, 6 October.

Sugababes

The saga of the reformed original lineup of the Sugababes has been tumultuous – involving flop singles (the admittedly amazing Flatline) and a period when they couldn’t even legally call themselves the Sugababes. But given the supersized reception they got at Glastonbury – underlining the strength of their 00s hits – these gigs will be a riot.
Tour begins SWX, Bristol, 16 October.

Kendrick Lamar

Another triumph in a career littered with them, Lamar’s self-examining double album Mr Morale and the Big Steppers looks like a shoo-in for critics’ best of 2022 lists. Meanwhile, his visually stunning, heavily choreographed Glastonbury performance provided a taster for his forthcoming arena shows.
Tour begins OVO Hydro, Glasgow, 2 November.

Cat Power

Bob Dylan’s 1966 Royal Albert Hall show remains one of the most famous gigs in rock history, even if some of its fame comes from bootleggers confusing it with his 1966 Manchester gig (of “Judas!” heckle fame). Here, singer-songwriter Chan Marshall recreates the half acoustic, half electric show in full – a brave and fascinating idea.
Royal Albert Hall, London, 5 November.

Fontaines DC

By some distance the most striking of the current crop of punk/post-punk bands, Fontaines DC’s sound has become slower, more sprawling and more cavernous over the course of three albums. On stage, however, frontman Grian Chatten is a lairy, livewire presence: seeing them is a visceral experience, not a bookish one.
Tour begins Bonus Arena, Hull, 7 November.

Pitchfork festival

Spread over five days and a selection of north-east London venues, a vast selection of very, well, Pitchfork-y alternative artists: Animal Collective, Courtney Barnett, Jenny Hval; a night devoted to excellent US dance label Italians Do It Better; a dance night headlined by vapourwave producer George Clanton etc. Deserving of at least 8.1 out of 10.
Various venues, London, 9-13 November.

Nova Twins

Utterly wonderful live, Nova Twins’ fusion of aggressive metal riffs, sharp songwriting, fizzing electronica and hints of everything from hip-hop to the Prodigy to dubstep and R&B marks them out as one of the best rock bands around.
Tour begins Saint Luke’s, Edinburgh, 10 November.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X has been teasing tracks from his second album, which he claims will be “something fun, something for the summertime, something for the girls to get ready and party to”. He has never played a UK headline show before – and recent videos suggest something visually extravagant may be on the cards.
Eventim Apollo, London, 12 November.

Wet Leg

A band that once appeared to have a distinct whiff of the novelty hit about them turned out to be 2022’s breakout indie stars, their eponymous debut album revealing emotional depth behind the deadpan humour and raging guitars.
Tour begins UEA, Norwich, 13 November.

The Cure

The Cure are supposed to be releasing their first album in 14 years prior to this autumn’s European tour. Robert Smith also suggested earlier this year that the band would be truncating their famously mammoth sets to a mere two and quarter hours. We shall see.
Tour begins OVO Hydro, Glasgow, 4 December.

Rosalía

A one-off, stadium-sized UK show from the Spanish superstar (and recent provider of a meme involving her chewing gum on stage). The sound – or rather sounds – of her third album, Motomami, demonstrated how wide-ranging her pop vision is: dembow, flamenco and bachata all have a role to play.
O2 Arena, London, 15 December.

Jazz and global


Ahmed Fakroun

Benghazi synthpop pioneer Ahmed Fakroun has had a dancefloor resurgence in recent years, thanks to the international reissue of several of his 80s records; think Talking Heads-style art pop with melismatic vocals. Armed with his keyboards and saz, Fakroun makes his UK headline debut with a pair of shows at London’s Jazz Cafe.
Jazz Cafe, London, 5-6 September.

Denys Baptiste Triumvirate

Denys Baptiste.
In-demand … Denys Baptiste. Photograph: Tomasz Gzell/EPA

Tenor saxophonist Denys Baptiste has built a career as an in-demand sideman, playing with the likes of McCoy Tyner and Hugh Masekela. For this Manchester appearance, he leads a new trio featuring veteran bassist Larry Bartley and rising drummer Cassius Cobbson to reinterpret hits from the likes of Bill Withers and Gnarls Barkley.
Stoller Hall, Manchester, 12 September.

Darbar festival

The South Asian classical music festival returns for a series of shows at London’s Barbican. After a digital edition in 2020, highlights for these in-person performances include sibling child prodigies on sitar and santoor, Sanskrati and Prakrati Wahane, as well as singer Shubha Mudgal performing a selection of ragas.
Barbican, London, 13-16 October.

Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion

Perhaps the funkiest drummer around, LA’s Louis Cole has spent the past decade providing lightning-speed polyrhythms to fuel the new west coast jazz scene. His latest album is a 20-track odyssey through thumping grooves, falsetto soul and improvised instrumental freak-outs, featuring a who’s-who of instrumentalists, including saxophonist Sam Gendel, guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel and keyboardist Jacob Mann.
Released 14 October.

Ami Dang – The Living World’s Demands

Sitar player Ami Dang’s fourth solo album continues her exploration of the resonances between north Indian classical music and ambient soundscapes. From rearranging 15th-century Sikh religious music to processing her voice through harsh vocoder, Dang builds an enveloping array of electronic and acoustic sounds that soothe the listener, before jolting them with an unexpected turn.
Released 4 November on Phantom Limb & Leaving Records.

EFG London jazz festival

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the multi-venue London jazz festival returns with a typically choice lineup of legends, upstarts and curiosities. Filling the legends slot is South African pianist Abdullah Ibrahim, while saxophonist Binker Golding premieres his new country music-inspired album, and mega-club Printworks hosts a night of jazz and electronics.
Multiple venues, London, 11-20 November.

Classical

The Makropulos Affair

A new production of Janáček’s exploration of the mysteries and drawbacks of eternal youth, directed by Olivia Fuchs, opens the new season at Welsh National Opera. Conducted by Tomáš Hanus, it features Angeles Blancas Gulin in the central role of the enigmatic Emilia Marty, with Nicky Spence as Gregor and Gustáv Beláček as Dr Kolenaty.
Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff, 16-28 September, then touring to Llandudno, Plymouth, Birmingham, Southampton and Oxford until 2 December.

In This Brief Moment

Commissioned by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra as part of its centenary celebrations, Brett Dean’s choral celebration of the wonders of evolution, and warning of the threat humanity poses to them, receives its first performance. Conductor Nicholas Collon pairs it with another monumental evocation of the natural world, Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring.
Symphony Hall, Birmingham, 24 September.

Last Days

Oliver Leith’s first opera is adapted from Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film, which in turn was based upon the final days of Kurt Cobain. The premiere of this exploration of self destruction is directed by Anna Morrissey and librettist Matt Copson, with the 12 Ensemble and the duo of George Barton, percussion, and Siwan Rhys, keyboards.
Linbury Theatre, London , 7-11 October.

Ainadamar – Fountain of Tears

Scottish Opera presents the UK stage premiere of Osvaldo Golijov’s 2005 music theatre work. Built around the memories of Margarita Xirgu, the muse of Federico García Lorca, it incorporates flamenco and Lorca’s own songs to depict the poet’s life and death. Samantha Hankey takes the trousers role of Lorca in Deborah Colker’s production, with Lauren Fagan as Margarita; Stuart Stratford conducts.
Theatre Royal, Glasgow, 29 October-5 November; Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, 8-12 November.

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

Vasily Petrenko returns to his former orchestra to conduct Tchaikovsky’s Manfred. He pairs the epic programme symphony with a real Russian rarity, the second cello concerto by Anton Rubinstein, Tchaikovsky’s teacher, in which Alban Gerhardt will be the soloist.
Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, 3 November.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Canada downs Czechs 5-2, will play Finland for world junior hockey gold

    EDMONTON — Canadian goalie Dylan Garand has long been awaiting this golden opportunity. More than 18 months after losing to the U.S. in the finals at the 2021 world junior hockey championship, he once again has a chance to help Canada capture the tournament's top prize. “It’s exciting to be at this moment now. But the hardest work is ahead," Garand said Friday after backstopping his team to a 5-2 semifinal win over Czechia, the country commonly known as the Czech Republic. "We’ve got to do the r

  • Joy Drop: Nunavut wrestler shows the power of communities that invest in athletes

    As the last few weeks of summer go by, joys are abundant. The sounds of laughter on patios, the roaring of oceans, or the stillness of a quiet summer evening is truly something we have been lucky to experience. I hope that blooming herbs, bright flowers, and lots of ice cream are punctuating your beautiful summer. With August comes the promise of fall, the beginnings of league play but also the end of one of the hottest leagues running: the WNBA. The playoffs have begun! This is the last season

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • International rugby tournament kicks off in Ottawa to honour 9/11 hero, support LGBTQ rights

    The world's largest amateur rugby tournament has its opening ceremonies in Ottawa Wednesday, with more than 1,700 players from 20 countries participating. What sets this biennial tournament — the Bingham Cup — apart from others, is the fact it has become a world cup of gay and inclusive rugby. This is the tourney's 10th anniversary, and is being held in Canada for the first time. The Bingham Cup is named after Mark Bingham, a rugby player who died on Sept. 11, 2001, when he and a group of passen

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace