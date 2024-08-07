Claire Michel, Olympic triathlete who fell ill after swim in Seine River, says a virus made her sick

PARIS (AP) — A Belgian triathlete who fell ill, causing her team to withdraw from the mixed relay event at the Paris Olympics, said blood tests showed it was a virus that made her sick.

Belgium’s Olympic committee announced Sunday that it would withdraw its team from Monday's triathlon mixed relay because Claire Michel was unable to compete. Michel had raced a few days earlier in the women’s triathlon, which included a swim in the Seine River.

Michel was one of several triathletes who got sick after swimming in the Seine, though it was not clear if the water was to blame.

Bacteria levels in the long-polluted river have been in flux during the Games, causing test swims ahead of the triathlon events to be canceled and the men's triathlon to be delayed by a day. Organizers had said that water quality tests done the day of the individual triathlon races showed “very good” levels of fecal bacteria E. coli and enterococci.

Some news outlets had reported that Michel had been sickened by E. coli and spent several days in the hospital. In an Instagram post Tuesday, she wrote that there had been “a lot of conflicting information in the media lately” and that she wanted to “clarify a few things.”

It was not E. coli that made her sick, she wrote, adding that she sought treatment at a clinic in the Olympic Village on Sunday after several days of vomiting and diarrhea “left me quite empty.”

She thanked people for get-well messages and said her “heart goes out first and foremost” to her relay teammates, “who also lost out on another chance to race.”

The Portuguese Olympic Committee said in a statement Wednesday that triathlete Vasco Vilaça had developed “symptoms compatible with gastrointestinal infection.” He was being treated by the committee's medical team in the Olympic Village. A second Portuguese triathlete, Melanie Santos, developed similar but less severe symptoms, the statement said.

Despite assurances from World Triathlon that bacteria levels in the river were within acceptable levels on the days when triathletes swam in the Seine, the risk of infection remained given the environmental context, the Portuguese statement said.

Daily water-quality tests measure levels of the fecal bacteria, including E. coli. World Triathlon’s water safety guidelines and a 2006 European Union directive assign qualitative values to a range of E. coli levels. Under World Triathlon’s guidelines, E. coli levels up to 1,000 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters can be considered “good” and can allow competitions to go forward.

World Triathlon said the bacteria levels last week when the individual triathlon events were held were considered “very good" and that the levels were also within acceptable limits during Monday's triathlon mixed relay event.

Vetle Bergsvik Thorn of Norway, who competed in both the individual and relay events, also became sick. He said after Monday's race that he had a bad stomach illness for about 12 hours but said “it’s hard to say if it’s the river or just some ordinary food poisoning.”

Swedish triathlete Tilda Månsson got sick on Saturday, three days after competing in the women’s triathlon, Swedish Olympic Committee spokesman Lars Markusson has said.

Swiss officials announced Saturday that triathlete Adrien Briffod, who also had competed in the Seine on Wednesday, would not compete Monday after falling ill with a stomach infection. On Sunday, they announced that Simon Westermann, who had been tapped to replace Briffod, also had to withdraw because of a gastrointestinal infection. Westermann had not participated in any swims in the Seine.

___

Kate Brumback, The Associated Press