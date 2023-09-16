Who Is Claire Holt's Husband? All About Andrew Joblon

'Vampire Diaries' alum Claire Holt and businessman Andrew Joblon married in August 2018 and have two children togther

Aaron Davidson/Getty Andrew Joblon and Claire Holt attend Childhelp's Miracles in Miami on April 9, 2022

Claire Holt has found love again with her husband Andrew Joblon.

The Australian actress, who appeared in The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, began dating the real estate executive following her split from ex-husband Matthew Kaplan in April 2017.

Holt and Joblon made their relationship public in July 2017, and got engaged that December. They were married in August 2018 and have welcomed two children since. In May 2023, the couple announced they were expecting their third.

Joblon, a businessman who was previously linked to actress Amanda Seyfried, has more than 190,000 followers on Instagram, where he mainly shares photos of his wife and children.

“Punching above my weight class,” he captioned a red carpet photo of himself and Holt in November 2021.

For Mother’s Day in 2023, Joblon shared a family photo from his daughter’s birthday party writing, "Happy Mother’s Day to the 🐐. We love you so much. ❤️.”

Here’s everything to know about Claire Holt’s husband, Andrew Joblon.

He is a real estate executive

Claire Holt Instagram Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon posing

According to Joblon’s LinkedIn profile, he attended The George Washington School of Business, where he earned a degree in finance.

He’s since worked in real estate and serves as managing principal and founder of Turnbridge Equities, a real estate firm established in 2015.

He and Holt made their relationship public in July 2017

Claire Holt Instagram Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon in Italy in 2017

Joblon and Holt confirmed their relationship in July 2017 with a series of vacation posts shared on Holt’s Instagram account. While spending time in Italy, the actress shared a photo of herself and Joblon enjoying a boat ride.

She later shared a photo of the couple embracing alongside another couple at sunset.

“Finally homeward bound after the best month of my life. Thanks for the memories! 😍❤🙌,” she captioned the post.

He got engaged to Holt in December 2017

Claire Holt Instagram Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon kiss in a photo for their engagement announcement in 2017

Five months after making their relationship public, Holt shared that she and Joblon were engaged via Instagram.

Story continues

“My heart is so full ❤️,” she captioned a post on Dec. 3, 2017. In the photo, Holt kissed her fiancé while showing off her diamond ring.

On Dec. 10, Joblon shared a similar photo on his Instagram with the caption, “Celebrating 1 week since she said yes 🤪.”

The engagement announcement came seven months after Holt’s ex-husband, Matthew Kaplan, filed for divorce on April 27 — one day before the couple would have marked their one-year wedding anniversary.

He and Holt married in August 2018

Claire Holt Instagram Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon's Wedding in 2018

Joblon and Holt married in California on Aug. 18, 2018. The couple both shared Instagram posts the following day with the same simple caption, “8.18.18 ❤️.”



Their wedding photos, taken by photographer Kelley Raye, show Holt in a strapless lace gown and Joblon in a blue suit. The couple also included their dog, Teddy, in the celebration, dressing him up in a white collar with a black bow tie.

A month after the nuptials, Joblon shared a wedding day photo of Holt running down a palm tree-lined street while looking back at the camera.

He added the caption, “Lucky this bride didn’t run away.”

He and Holt have two children together

Claire Holt Instagram Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon with their kids on New Year's Eve 2021

In October 2018, Joblon and Holt shared they were expecting a baby following Holt’s miscarriage in March.

“My heart is bursting,” the actress captioned an Instagram photo of her and Joblon, with her baby bump visible. “I’m so happy to share with you that we are having a baby! It still doesn’t feel real. These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude.”



The couple welcomed their son, James, on March 28, 2019. At the time, Joblon shared a hospital photo of Holt cradling their new baby.

He wrote in the caption: “Claire - you are my hero. Thanks for doing such a good job cooking this sweet little boy. Baby James Joblon 3.28.19 - 10:23pm ❤️."



In April 2020, the couple announced they were expecting their second child, and on Sept. 12, 2020, their daughter Elle was born.

“Baby Elle has finally made her appearance after 27.5 hours of labor,” Joblon wrote on Instagram at the time. “@claireholt again proved to me she is my hero and a true warrior - I love you with all my heart. Thank you so much for birthing this sweet little girl in a challenging year. All the women out there, no debate from me, you guys are the superior gender and it’s not even close!! 9.12.2020 - my heart is full ❤️.”

He and Holt are expecting their third baby

Claire Holt Instagram Claire Holt attends a premiere for Peacock Original's 'Based on a True Story'

While attending the Cannes Film Festival in the South of France in May 2023, Joblon and Holt announced that they were expecting their third child.

In an Instagram post, Holt showed off her growing bump in a shimmery gray, high-low Lanvin gown.

"Me & no 3 ✨," she captioned the images.

Holt also shared one of her red carpet photos in her Story, writing, "Also it appears that on your 3rd baby, you get a bump the second the test is positive. Why do I look 8 months pregnant already?"

On June 6, the actress shared a black-and-white selfie, revealing in the caption that she and Joblon were expecting a boy.

He and Amanda Seyfried were previously linked

Claire Holt Instagram Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon posing

Joblon and actress Amanda Seyfried sparked romance rumors in 2011 after they were spotted together multiple times. The couple first stepped out in August that year to attend the US Open in New York, the Daily Mail reported.

In September, they visited a dog kennel in West Hollywood, and then the Eric Trump Foundation 5th Annual Golf Invitational & Gala at Trump National Golf Club in Westchester, New York.

Glamour UK reported the pair were dating, noting that the newfound relationship came after Seyfried had split from actor Ryan Phillippe, whom she dated for five months.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.