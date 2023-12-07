All About Claire Foy's Daughter Ivy Rose

Claire Foy and Stephen Campbell Moore welcomed their daughter Ivy Rose in 2015

Dominique Charriau/WireImage Claire Foy walks the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony and the 'First Man' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival on Aug. 29, 2018.

Claire Foy might be widely known as the first actress to play Queen Elizabeth in the Netflix series The Crown, but to her daughter, she is simply Mom.

Foy and her ex-husband Stephen Campbell Moore married in 2014 and welcomed their daughter, Ivy Rose Moore, in 2015. The pair divorced in 2018.

Although Foy and Moore haven't shared much about their daughter, the actress told emmy magazine in 2017 that she was grateful to be able to take care of Ivy while working on The Crown.

“In what profession am I allowed to have a child, breastfeed my child on set and have them say, ‘It’s great. Good for you. You are working and you have a baby?' ” Foy told the magazine. “I was very, very fortunate they supported me in doing that.”

Foy has also admitted that her daughter has grown into quite the practical joker. In a January 2023 interview on The Graham Norton Show, the actress said that much to her simultaneous embarrassment and delight, her 7-year-old figured out how to change her Netflix avatar to her mom’s face — despite never having seen a single episode of The Crown.

Although Ivy is growing up and Foy has said she works hard to balance her career and motherhood, the actress admitted that the distance of an on-location shoot can still be difficult. “I can’t imagine anything worse than being away from my child for six months,” the actress told emmy magazine. “I couldn’t.”

Here is everything to know about Claire Foy’s daughter Ivy Rose Moore.

She was born in 2015

Dave M. Benett/Getty Claire Foy and her ex-husband Stephen Campbell Moore attend the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo Day 2013 on June 16, 2013 in Egham, England.

Foy and her ex-husband Moore welcomed their daughter, Ivy, in 2015. The pair announced their divorce three years later in 2018.

The two said in a joint statement, “We can confirm that we have separated and have been for some time. We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another. We ask for our privacy during this time.”

She changed her mom’s life

In 2018, Foy told PorterEdit that giving birth to Ivy changed her perspective, especially after a particularly difficult period in her life.

“Having her made me think, ‘You need to sort your life out.’ I just didn’t have to live like that," Foy said, reflecting on a breakdown she had when she was 23.

Practically, for Foy, this adjustment meant settling in one place, instead of working around the world.

“I love traveling, but I don’t want to be away from her,” she told PorterEdit in 2018. “When she goes to school next September, that’s it ... it’ll mean I’m London-bound.”

She was on the set of The Crown as a baby

Netflix Claire Foy in 'The Crown'

Foy auditioned for the role of Queen Elizabeth in the popular Netflix series while five months pregnant with Ivy, and the new baby spent time on set while her mom was filming.

The actress explained that she had a lot of support that made it possible for her to breastfeed and take care of her daughter during Ivy’s infancy.

Netflix’s then-vice president of original series, Cindy Holland, told emmy magazine in 2017 that Foy’s ability to balance her daughter’s needs and her job was impressive.

“We were visiting [set] and she had just recently given birth and was going from being the queen and having a quite stirring conversation to running downstairs to deal with her child," Holland explained. “To see that quick transformation underscored the talent that she had."

She knows that both of her parents work

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Claire Foy and her ex-husband Stephen Campbell Moore attend the House Of Fraser British Academy Television Awards on May 8, 2016 in London, England.

Both of Ivy's parents are working actors, and that’s a fact the young girl has been aware of most of her life. In her 2017 interview with emmy magazine, Foy said that she always works to balance what Ivy needs with her career.

“You get to the point where you go, ‘I’m really sorry that you feel like that and I really appreciate what you feel and I’m really sorry that Mommy had to go to work,' ” Foy told the outlet.

“But there’s an equality and an understanding that both Mommy and Daddy go to work, and we take turns and we share,” she added.

In a 2018 profile for Vogue, Foy talked about why her co-parenting dynamic with Moore works so well. “I’m incredibly lucky that I have a child with someone I deeply love and who is my best friend," the actress said.

She likes to play jokes on her mom

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Claire Foy during an interview on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Dec. 4, 2017.

As she’s gotten older, Ivy has become quite the practical joker — especially when it comes to her mom. While speaking to Graham Norton in January 2023, Foy said that her then-7-year-old hadn’t seen any of her work yet, but “she has discovered that you can have my face as an [avatar] on Netflix.”

Foy added, "I didn't know that she'd done this. She'd gone to bed and I turned [Netflix] on and there's my face, but she called it 'Nincompoop.' I don't think she's ever called anyone a nincompoop but she spelled it perfectly — and it's just my face.”

The actress added that she was both mortified and impressed by Ivy’s joke. “I can't go anywhere near it, but I also can't delete it because I'm quite proud of how she managed to find it and do that," the actress said.

Foy doesn't want her to feel pressured to be an actress

In her 2018 interview with Vogue, Foy shared that Ivy is active and loves to be outside. “It’s amazing seeing them discover everything for the first time," she told the outlet. "She’s [Ivy's] very like a border collie. She needs to run outside.”

“She loves pulling faces. And then everybody goes, 'Oh, another actor in the family?' I don’t want people to put that on kids," Foy added. "I mean, when I was a kid I was just told to shut up — it was quite nice.”

Although Foy doesn't want Ivy to feel pressured to act, her daughter has continued to visit her on set. After seeing Foy work on 2018's The Girl in the Spider’s Web, the actress said her little girl was fairly confused by the action in the movie.

“For weeks afterward she [Ivy] went, ‘Mummy, your hotel exploded?’ And I was like, ‘No, I wasn’t living there. It was just pretend,' ” Foy told Vogue. “I think she just thinks I’m a bit strange.”

Foy wants to take her on lots of vacations

In a 2019 interview for WSJ. Magazine Foy shared that she didn't get to take many family holidays as a child and wants to give the experiences she missed to her daughter.

“[It doesn’t have to be] fancy, just swimming in a pool, a time that is happy and [about] exploring," Foy told the outlet, describing her ideal vacation with Ivy.

