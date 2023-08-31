Claire Coutinho: Who is the new Energy and Net Zero secretary?

Claire Coutinho has been appointed as the new Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary - Stefan Rousseau

Claire Coutinho is the first member of the 2019 intake of Conservative MPs to join the Cabinet after Rishi Sunak appointed her as the new Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary.

Ms Coutinho, who has been promoted from the post of children’s minister, is one of Mr Sunak’s staunchest political allies and has worked closely with him throughout her time in government.

The 38-year-old is the daughter of Indian immigrants and was educated at James Allen’s Girls’ School in Dulwich, the second oldest independent girls’ school in Britain, before going on to study at Oxford University, graduating with a master’s degree in maths and philosophy.

After graduating, Ms Coutinho started her career in the City prior to taking a job at the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), a centre-Right think tank run by Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader.

This was followed by a stint at the Housing and Finance Institute, where she worked as a programme director, and a corporate affairs role at the KPMG services network.

A committed Brexiteer, Ms Coutinho joined the Treasury as a special adviser during Brexit negotiations so she could – in her own words – deliver Britain’s departure from the European Union “from the inside”.

She was elected with a majority of just over 24,000 at the 2019 general election having run in the safe Tory seat of East Surrey.

Ms Coutinho entered the Treasury as a parliamentary private secretary (PPS) in 2020, making her one of Mr Sunak’s top aides when he became chancellor.

As part of this, she worked on the economic response to the Covid pandemic, while also taking up advisory roles with the think tanks Onward and Policy Exchange.

‘A privilege to serve’

Ms Coutinho remained in her PPS role until July 6 when she resigned over Boris Johnson’s handling of the Chris Pincher affair, a day after Mr Sunak quit his post for the same reason.

At the time, she said the many political rows that had engulfed Mr Johnson were “preventing us” from tackling rising inflation levels and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It has been a privilege to serve, particularly during the period of the pandemic where we created unprecedented programmes like the furlough scheme to support the country,” she told constituents.

“I am proud of many things this Government has done including the vaccine roll out and our response to the war in Ukraine.”

Her focus then turned to Mr Sunak’s ill-fated leadership drive last summer. Alongside Grant Shapps, who she has succeeded as Energy Secretary, she was at the heart of the operation to convince Tory MPs to back his campaign.

Ms Coutinho was appointed by Liz Truss as a junior minister at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) last September despite her vocal support for Mr Sunak.

She then became children’s minister when Mr Sunak entered Downing Street the following month.

During this time, she made a number of interventions into the ongoing debate around the culture of British university campuses, insisting free speech has “been the bedrock of progress in society for centuries”.

She also insisted that cancelled academics whose free speech is “wrongly infringed” must be able to sue their universities, as she spearheaded a fightback against plans by the House of Lords to scrap a tort giving professors and students this right.

Having worked under Mr Sunak at the Treasury, on his leadership campaign, it is little surprise Ms Coutinho proved his first choice to fill the vacancy left by Mr Shapps, the new Defence Secretary.

She takes on the energy brief at a time when the Government’s green policies have come under renewed scrutiny after the Tories won the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election in the wake of a public revolt against the expansion of London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s ultra-low emission zone.

Ms Coutinho will now oversee the net zero policies rolled out by No 10, amid reports that some commitments could soon be delayed or modified, against the backdrop of war in Ukraine, which has placed fresh impetus on British self-sufficiency.

While she has never discussed net zero in the Commons, she welcomed the appointment of Andrew Griffith as a net zero business champion in November 2020, writing: “Big businesses have a key part to play in achieving net zero emissions.”

One of the key issues in her in-tray will be the Government’s planned ban on new oil boilers from 2026.

An estimated 6,100 households in Ms Coutinho’s East Surrey constituency, the equivalent to one in eight, are currently off the grid, data from the Commons library shows.

She is generally regarded as a rising star of the party and a capable media performer, so Mr Sunak will hope her ascension to the top table can help keep the public on side on green issues while shoring up a reputation for competence.

