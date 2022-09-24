Clair and James Buckley look back: ‘Before we met, I’d never seen The Inbetweeners’

Harriet Gibsone
·7 min read
Interactive

Dagenham-born James Buckley landed his breakthrough role as smutty suburban schoolkid Jay in The Inbetweeners. After the show’s success, Buckley acted in comedies such as Zapped and White Gold, but has forged a new career online – as one of the most prolific celebrities on the personalised message platform Cameo; a gamer on livestreaming site Twitch; and now documenting his life with his wife, Clair, a former model and actor, on YouTube, along with their two sons, Harrison and Jude. Their book At Home With the Buckleys is published on 29 September.

James

This was taken as my best men were doing their speech at our wedding. I look scared but not because I was worried about them saying anything shocking about me – I’ve played my life quite safe and I’ve not got into many embarrassing situations. It was more because I found the whole thing stressful. I am a massive introvert, so having a wedding – hosting a huge party – was pretty overwhelming.

My best men did a version of Oasis’s She’s Electric and changed the words so they were about Clair. I can’t remember much about the day. I know I did a speech, which possibly went on too long. It was all about how brilliant I am, how lucky Clair is – but the truth is that I actually hate myself. I don’t know if everyone got the joke. And I know I wore a kilt. I was marrying a Scottish lady in Scotland, so I felt it was appropriate to kilt up. I did wear pants, though. It was November.

Our love story started on Twitter. I’d been single for a bit before we met. A friend of mine had just died and I was feeling pretty confused about the world. Then Clair messaged me and we got chatting – she was living in Scotland and I was in London but I had a DJ gig in Liverpool, so we decided to meet there for a drink. I wasn’t expecting to be completely blown away as soon as I saw her. We had such a good time together; she made me laugh and we talked about the Beatles. Before leaving I said: “Why don’t you just come back with me?” So she did, and we’ve lived together since.

We are from traditional working-class backgrounds and we don’t take anything too seriously. People see themselves in us

The novelty of what I do isn’t lost on me. It was never the plan to make our relationship into a job, but it’s nice it worked out that way. It takes the pressure off me financially: I don’t have to do a TV show or something that I’m not 100% into.

Our YouTube channel really took off during lockdown. Because I was in The Inbetweeners, which was such a success, viewers were curious about what my life might be like. What they found was far from some celebrity existence: we are from traditional working-class backgrounds and we don’t take anything too seriously. People see themselves in us. Once lockdown was over, I thought our audience would be after more exciting content, but it turns out they just want to watch us sitting on the sofa getting on each other’s nerves!

Now I get to make money on my own terms with someone I really enjoy hanging out with, which is great because right from the beginning I knew I wanted to spend as much time as possible with this person.

I’m not sure what we’ll do next but I have always said to Clair: if you ever want to call it a day with me, that’s absolutely fine, I wouldn’t argue with you. I’d just be grateful, and thank you for the time we’ve had.

Clair

I’m slightly better at handling the limelight than James but I don’t love the attention, so when this was taken I was thinking, “Oh my God! Why are they singing?!” I really liked my dress, though. It had pockets, which was great as we’d already had Harrison, who was one at the time, and he was with us on the day. I had a dummy in one pocket and a little packet of baby snacks in the other. Danny Dyer’s girlfriend, Jo, caught the bouquet. It took four more years for him to propose but they are married now.

I’d never seen The Inbetweeners before I met James. I tried to put an episode on once but my 10-year-old sister walked in, so I had to turn it off. I just saw the adverts for it and heard my friends talking about it. One day someone I followed had posted something about James on Twitter, so I started following him and he followed me back. I don’t know what I said in that initial message but it was so exciting when he replied. We chatted for a while, then I got him to call me to make sure it was actually him. He has a pretty distinctive voice, so I knew it was real.

His mod style was what first made me think James was nice. It’s a bit unusual to find someone the same age as me who dresses like Paul Weller and wears the Fred Perrys and looks like all the bands I love. The night before we met, I told him I was nervous and he said: “Well, you know, tomorrow you’ll meet the guy you’re going to marry, so it is quite a big deal.” I brushed it off like: “Ah right, whatever!”

Related: Joe Sugg looks back: ‘I’d like to stay curious and unafraid of new things, just like that little boy in the picture’

I was 21 and wasn’t hunting down a husband or anything, but as soon as we sat down in front of each other, we realised we had so much in common – mainly our obsession with the Beatles, and how our favourite was George. I said if we ever had a boy I’d like to call him Harrison, and he said he’d be up for that, too. I was like: “Oh dear, I might be in trouble here.”

When we started our YouTube channel, the numbers were crazy, around 400,000. Our video Christmas Is Cancelled was our most popular – I had to cook Christmas dinner for the first time with very little notice and bought the wrong ham. I suppose people watching thought, “Well, this makes me feel better. Their life is a bit shit, too!” I did smash the gravy that year, though, so it wasn’t all bad.

James is really good at encouraging me to do stuff. In this digital world, I get fixated with the numbers and feel self-conscious about putting photos on Instagram, thinking, “Who do I think I am? I can’t do that!” James brushes it off and says it’ll be fine. When he was doing 2:22 Ghost Story a while back, he’d come home and say how difficult it was, and how he wasn’t sure if he could do it, so I’d give him that encouragement back. We balance each other out well and know when the other person needs support.

James and I never went into this thinking:, let’s build a Buckley empire. Opportunities came and we jumped at them. We are amazed people want to hear more from us. We’re just having fun together, that’s all it ever was.

Latest Stories

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Junior Hoilett to captain Canada against Qatar in Vienna men's soccer friendly

    In the absence of the injured Atiba Hutchinson, David (Junior) Hoilett will captain Canada against Qatar in an international friendly against Qatar on Friday in Vienna. The 39-year-old Hutchinson, Canada's all-time men's caps leader with 97 senior appearances, has been sidelined by a bone bruise suffered in pre-season with Turkey's Besiktas. The 32-year-old Hoilett takes over the captain's armband in his 48th appearance for Canada. "He'll lead the team out," Herdman said Thursday. "He's in wonde

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Canadian Olympic Committee signs agreement with Abuse-Free Sport

    TORONTO — The Canadian Olympic Committee has signed an agreement to join Abuse-Free Sport, Canada's new independent program to address maltreatment in sport. The COC and its stakeholders will be able to access services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) by Dec. 21 at the latest, following a transition period. "The COC recognizes that safe sport is everyone's responsibility," David Shoemaker, the COC's CEO and general secretary. "We're fully committed to doing our part to su

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons

    P.K. Subban has announced his retirement. The former Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenceman shared the news on his social media channels Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old Toronto native played 13 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. Subban registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games. The 43rd pick at the 2007 NHL draft added 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 96 post-season contests. The flashy blue-liner won the Norris in

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b

  • Wander Franco drives in 3 as Rays beat Blue Jays 10-5

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco had three RBIs, Jonathan Aranda homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 on Thursday night in the opener of a big four-game series between playoff contenders. Randy Arozarena had three hits and drove in two runs for the Rays, who were coming off a three-game series in which they were swept by Houston and scored just twice. “Baseball’s weird. I saw a score tonight that was a little different.” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “They

  • Flames re-sign Adam Ruzicka to two-year deal on eve of training camp

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have re-signed Slovak forward Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract worth US$1.525 million The contract, which counts $752,500 against the salary cap, is a two-way contract in the first year and one-way in the second. Calgary's fourth-round pick (109th overall) in 2017 scored five goals and had five assists in 28 games for the Flames last season. Ruzicka, 23, also had 11 goals and nine assists in 16 games for the AHL's Stockton Heat. He spent four seasons in the Ontari

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin