Claims made that Chelsea will not be allowed to play in Europe next season

Some pretty big claims have been made this week suggesting that UEFA will not allow Chelsea to play in Europe next season in what would be a disaster for the club.

There is a lot going on right now in terms of Financial Fair Play Rules and Profit and Sustainability Rules, and clubs are doing all they can to try and stay in line with all of these rules.

Chelsea have sold Hotels between themselves in order to make profits on the books to stay in line with PSR, but apparently these rules only wash with the Premier League, and UEFA will take a different stance on it and not let the Hotels count as part of the profit margins for the club, meaning they will fail FFP.

That is at least according to Everton’s former chief executive Keith Wyness, who let’s face it, seems to be talking about Chelsea every single week and has a real issue with them!

Chelsea to fail FFP for European entry

Speaking on the new edition of Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, the 66-year-old – who served as CEO at Goodison Park between 2004 and 2009 and now runs a football consultancy advising elite clubs – suggested such a ban would have devastating consequences financially for the Blues.

UEFA has reportedly confirmed clubs will not be permitted to register earnings from selling assets to sister companies.

Wyness told Football Insider‘s Insider Track podcast: “It was almost a year before we heard that this hotel deal has been approved.

“We still haven’t had the full details about whether the valuation of those hotels has been accepted as fair market value.

“But for Europe next season – Chelsea won’t be able to qualify.

“Uefa will not allow these hotel deals to count, and I believe they will breach the rules.”