Claims Boris Johnson tried to hire Carrie as chief of staff ‘ripe for investigation’, says Lord Geidt

It has been alleged that Boris Johnson attempted to appoint his future wife to a key position in the Foreign Office while he was foreign secretary - Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP

Lord Geidt believes allegations that Boris Johnson tried to appoint his future wife to a plum government job "could be ripe for investigation", The Telegraph can reveal.

Mr Johnson’s former ethics adviser, who resigned last week in protest against a “deliberate” intended breach of the ministerial code, thinks the incident could be a matter for his successor.

Downing Street has said Lord Geidt will not be replaced immediately, and that his position of Number 10 ethics adviser could be scrapped altogether.

Lord Geidt’s departure from the Government came days before The Times briefly published claims that Mr Johnson had tried to appoint Carrie Johnson as chief of staff in the Foreign Office while he was foreign secretary.

It was alleged that the pair’s relationship was not public at the time and that Mr Johnson was still married to his second wife, Marina Wheeler.

The newspaper said Mr Johnson was persuaded not to make the appointment by aides, including Ben Gascoigne, one of his closest allies.

The story was published in The Times’ first edition on Saturday, but removed from later editions of the paper after the intervention of Number 10 staff.

Downing Street and a spokesman for Mrs Johnson have both strongly denied the claims.

But following the story’s publication, Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s former chief adviser, tweeted that he believed it was true:

The 'missing story' (pulled by Times after no10 call Fri night) is true. Walters repeatedly published accurate stories, e.g on illegal donations. Times pathetic to have folded & shd reverse ferret. Truth is worse! 🛒 wanted to appoint girlfriend to gvt job in Q3 2020 too — Dominic Cummings (@Dominic2306) June 19, 2022

The question of whether claims about Mr Johnson trying to appoint his future wife will be investigated were raised in the House of Commons on Monday.

Story continues

On Monday, Wendy Chamberlain, a Liberal Democrat MP, raised the matter in a point of order in the House of Commons.

She said the matter could not be investigated by an independent official because of Lord Geidt’s resignation.

“Following the resignation of the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on ministerial standards, there is currently no mechanism by which any investigation under the ministerial code can be undertaken into the Prime Minister’s conduct, other than at the behest of the Prime Minister himself,” Ms Chamberlain said.

“While the ministerial code remains a matter of government, members will remain concerned regarding the standards and conduct of those in Downing Street.”

Claims dismissed as 'totally untrue'

Separately, The Telegraph understands that Liz Truss is set to be questioned about the claims in a select committee appearance next week.

MPs on the foreign affairs committee, who are quizzing the Foreign Secretary next Thursday, plan to ask her about the claims

Mr Johnson could also be asked about them directly at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

Select committees and Commons debates take place under parliamentary privilege, which allows MPs to discuss controversial matters without fear of legal action.

The claims about Mr Johnson attempting to appoint his future wife were originally published in a biography of Mrs Johnson by Lord Ashcroft, the Tory peer and former party chairman.

The Times’ story, which had more detail about the alleged discussions around the idea, was written by Simon Walters, a freelance reporter and former political editor of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

A spokesman for Carrie Johnson said the story was “totally untrue”.