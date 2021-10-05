Claim FREE $10 in contest entry credit.* Play the LAR vs. SEA Thursday night contest

Yahoo Fantasy has a special promotion to kick off this football season.

Yahoo Fantasy has a special promotion to kick off this football season. If you haven’t done so yet, every user who visits the Yahoo Daily Fantasy welcome page and claims this offer will receive FREE $10 in contest entry credit.* You can use this credit to join the Thursday Night Single Game Contest — LAR vs. Seattle.

Click the link, sign into your Yahoo account, and make sure you claim the $10 contest entry credit offer on the welcome page. You don’t need to make a deposit to receive this credit offer and can only claim this offer once.

If you have previously claimed the credit offer, check out the lobby now to join a contest.

*Contest entry credits issued as Yahoo Sports Rewards Points (YSRP). These YSRP will expire within 30 days after issuance if you do not enter a paid daily fantasy contest or paid fantasy league. YSRP have no cash value and cannot be exchanged for cash. Terms apply.

Users located in CT, HI, IA, ID, LA, MT, NV, WA may only participate in free contests.

Please play responsibly. Gambling problem? For players located in AZ, call 1-800-NEXT-STEP