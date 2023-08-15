Who is Claim to Fame star Chris' famous relative? Moms reveal the answer

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Claim to Fame, season 2, episode 8, "Defections, Connections, and Total Perplexion."

For the third time this season, a Claim to Fame contestant was shockingly eliminated after incorrectly guessing the celebrity relative of their housemate Chris. The latest victim was Lil Nas X's brother who was sent packing after predicting Chris was related to Billy Idol on Monday's episode. Before that, Jimmy Carter's grandson was forced out for very confidently stating Chris was related to Elton John. And way back on episode 3, Dolly Patron's niece was expelled for thinking he was a descendant of Elvis.

"What the f---? Who is this guy?" one player recently pondered about the unassuming competitor. While he may have a house full of folks with famous kin stumped, there is one demo Chris is not fooling: moms!

Chris on 'Claim to Fame'

ABC Chris on 'Claim to Fame'

For the uninitiated, the ABC reality competition — now in its second season hosted by Franklin and Kevin Jonas — sees a group of non-famous people with famous family members try to guess each other's star connections. At the end of each episode, one person is designated as a guesser and they pick another player to guess. If they are right, the other person is out. If they are wrong, their own relative is exposed and they are forced to leave instead.

We locked in our official prediction for Chris early on based on what seemed like an obvious clue that his relative was a '70s teen idol with a connection to the phrase "puppy love." The players have received numerous other clues about Chris since the show began, like that he is related to a musician who was born in Utah, had a Vegas residency, wore an "amazing colored dream coat," and won Dancing With the Stars season 9. But his fellow players have hilariously not been able to crack it.

Then we caught wind of a fun phenomenon on social media in which Claim to Fame viewers were cold-texting their mothers a picture of Chris and asking them to guess who he's related to.

Story continues

"It's too bad the contestants on #ClaimToFame can't just send a picture of Chris to their moms to find out his celebrity relative. All the moms know in a heartbeat," New York Post reporter Brooke Steinberg posted along with an image of her mom's seemingly spot-on guess.

It’s too bad the contestants on #ClaimToFame can’t just send a picture of Chris to their moms to find out his celebrity relative. All the moms know in a heartbeat pic.twitter.com/8pB4t7Ofwk — Brooke Steinberg (@SteinbergBrooke) August 8, 2023

We wanted to test it ourselves so we put a call out for staffers to text their moms with his photo and an astounding 100% of EW moms surveyed agreed that Chris is related to Donny Osmond! Check out a sampling of the results below.

'Claim to Fame' contestant Chris; Donny Osmond in 1975

ABC/Gizelle Hernandez; ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images 'Claim to Fame' contestant Chris; Donny Osmond in 1975

Many EW moms guessed Chris was related to the Donny & Marie star right away. One mom said it looked like "donny osmonds child," but that the texter's stepmom would know for sure, and guess what? Stepmom sure did! One mom even replied that Chris was related to Osmond and she was so sure she would "Bet my life on it. Lol"

EW staff moms guess who a Claim to Fame contestants is related to

Courtesy of EW Text from an EW staff mom

EW staff moms guess who a Claim to Fame contestants is related to

Courtesy of EW Text from an EW staff mom

EW staff moms guess who a Claim to Fame contestants is related to

Courtesy of EW Text from an EW staff mom

One mom had us worried for a second, but she still got to the same place all in the same text: "I think he kind of looks like James Marsden, but I'm sure that's not right. Also Donny Osmond."

Other moms were able to clock him with the clue about being a former teen idol.

EW staff moms guess who a Claim to Fame contestants is related to

Text from an EW staff mom

EW staff moms guess who a Claim to Fame contestants is related to

Courtesy of EW Text from an EW staff mom

While another mom got an assist from an aunt, who was also confirmed to be a mom herself.

Text from an EW staff mom

Courtesy of EW Text from an EW staff mom

Another mom informed us that she was a regular viewer of the show and "knew since the beginning" that Chris was related to Osmond because "he looks just like him."

In fact, the only person we asked who didn't guess Chris was related to Osmond was actually a stray EW dad who our intern went rogue and decided to also send the prompt to. He replied with a guess that Chris was Colin Jost and Mark Consuelos' love child. Now that's a guesser who would fit right in on Claim to Fame.

Find out if any non-moms will be able to correctly guess Chris' identity when Claim to Fame returns for its two-hour season finale on Monday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Thanks to all the moms who contributed to this story!

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: