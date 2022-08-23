'Claim to Fame': The secret Whoopi Goldberg's granddaughter Amara Skye regrets sharing

Whoopi daisy.

Before Amara Skye's elimination from ABC's reality game show "Claim to Fame" Monday, the granddaughter of Whoopi Goldberg consistently worried she might've shared too much about "The View" co-host and EGOT winner.

"All day, I literally was just like, 'Oh my God, did I say this? Is she gonna kill me?'" says Skye, 32.

Despite the two being "very close," Skye says her grandmother is "pretty secretive," adding, "She'll let you know what she wants and then just do her own thing."

And it's the comedian's affinity for privacy that had Skye worried about oversharing on the game show's Aug. 1 episode.

'Claim to Fame': Exposed 'Domfather' on being 'betrayed,' where she and Logan stand now

Brett Favre's daughter Brittany sacked on 'Claim to Fame': His advice, her biggest regret

"She had a boyfriend that was, like, 90 years old, and she used to go hang out with him," Skye confided to her fellow contestant L.C. "Some old white man named John, and he was like a billionaire. She used to sneak off and have (sex) appointments, randomly."

"No one knew about that – I barely found out about that," Skye says in an interview. "So I was just like, 'Oh, man. I think I just put my grandma's business out there, and I don't really know if she's going to be OK with this.' But my grandma's really, really cool and pretty open. So, I don't think I did so bad." (A rep for Goldberg did not return a request for comment.)

Brett Favre's daughter says he is 'really cheap' – and has a funny old story to prove it

I thought, 'It's all over': Kevin Jonas on shocking 'Claim to Fame' disqualification

Skye lasted through seven of the season's 10 episodes, with advice from her famous family member, who told her to "go out there, be yourself, be strong, strong-minded," Skye recalls. Goldberg also influenced Skye's strategy. "I was just, 'Let me just see how I can use my social skills that I've seen my grandma have and apply that in the house,'" Skye says.

Story continues

But Skye's time in the house wasn't without conflict. Prior to Monday's elimination ceremony, Skye and "Louise" (gymnast Simone Biles' sister, Adria Biles) had an intense conversation. Biles shut down's Skye's attempt to influence Biles' and Lark's choice of the week's targeted contestant and the Bottom Two. "You didn't win this challenge, and it's not your decision," Biles matter-of-factly told Skye. When Skye tried to win Biles' loyalty as her roommate, Biles fired back, "I'm annoyed, because I feel like you guys would eliminate me if you could."

Skye says the chat made her furious.

"Honestly, I really wanted to beat her (up), because after all of the stuff that I did for her, helped her stay in, and it's like, 'You have no loyalty to me? At all?."

Whoopi Goldberg, Elisabeth Hasselbeck debate God's position on abortion on 'The View'

'The View' (finally) replaces Meghan McCain with conservative co-host and another familiar face

After Lark correctly guessed Skye's celebrity relative, the artist made her exit. But she did not go quietly into the night.

"(Expletive) this house," Skye said making her exit. "Louise is fake, L.C. is fake, Logan is fake, Lark is fake."

Skye say that she felt backstabbed by her housemates. "I was just really hurt because I did all this stuff, worked with y'all, and then you guys all conspired to get me out."

But today, she says everything is good between her and the rest of cast which stays connected in a group chat.

"We're all cool now, no hard feelings," Skye says, adding atoning for onscreen behavior doesn't hurt. "Every Monday we can apologize.."

Descend into madness: How 'House of the Dragon' tracks the Targaryen's dragon-taming empire

How catfished football player Manti Te'o got through 'darkest moments' of girlfriend hoax

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Claim to Fame': Whoopi Goldberg's granddaughter Amara Skye's regrets