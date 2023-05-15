Claim to Fame season 2: Get a first look at the celeb-adjacent contestants

Let the celebrity-adjacent sleuthing begin.

EW has an exclusive first look at the cast of Claim to Fame season 2, which premieres June 26 on ABC. The reality competition follows 12 contestants — each of whom shares DNA with a well-known actor, singer, athlete or other celebrity — as they tackle weekly challenges and scramble to uncover who each player is related to... all while keeping their own almost-famous identities a secret. The last one standing wins $100,000 and a new, well, claim to fame.

'Claim to Fame' season 2

ABC 'Claim to Fame' season 2

For those of you who want to play along at home, a new twist in season 2 is going to make that even harder. This time around, none of the contestants' identities will be revealed to viewers until they are unmasked in the Guess Off round. Last season, the audience learned in the premiere that contestants included Whoopi Goldberg's granddaughter and Simone Biles' sister. (Chuck Norris' grandson's cover was also blown on night one when he was sent home for cheating.)

So study the video above and check out the official poster to see if you spot any strong family resemblances. For example, is this woman related to... Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy, perhaps?

'Claim to Fame' season 2

ABC 'Claim to Fame' season 2

And could this dude be Colin Jost's long-lost cousin?

'Claim to Fame' season 2

ABC 'Claim to Fame' season 2

Yes, those guesses are admittedly terrible. Watch the video above and see if you can do any better.

Claim to Fame premieres Monday, June 26 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

