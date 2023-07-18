Claim to Fame Season 2 Clues: Here’s Everything We Know (Plus Our Best Guesses) After Episode 4

Do you smell that? It’s the unmistakable stench of betrayal, courtesy of ABC’s Claim to Fame.

The celebrity guessing game ended its fourth episode on Monday with a jaw-dropping, mouth-covering turn of events that none of the houseguests — least of all the unlucky player who was sent packing — could have predicted.

This week’s challenge found the remaining nine contestants attempting to identifying clues about their fellow houseguests while blindfolded. No team was able to correctly ID more than five clues, but because we got to watch with our eyes open, we know that the clues were a butterfly, a cheeseburger, a dragon, an eagle, a flamingo, a pair of bull horns, the planet Saturn, a sheep, a shrimp, a slice of Swiss cheese, a soldier (possibly Roman) and a tire.

Some of the clues were easy to assign — the tire was clearly for Karsyn, who has an auto-racing relative, while the cheeseburger could have been for Gabriel, whose brother has a connection to Nickelodeon’s Good Burger — but most of them remain total question marks.

Cole and Hugo found themselves in the bottom this week, with Cole as the guesser. And while most of the players were expecting him to send Karsyn home, he stabbed Shayne in the back, correctly guessing her famous family member.

Read on to find out who Shayne is related to, and to catch up with all of the confirmed clues we have about each of the remaining contestants after Episode 4. When you’re done, drop a comment with your own theories below.

CARLY REEVES

CARLY REEVES

NIECE OF TOM HANKS (RITA WILSON’S SISTER’S DAUGHTER)!

Carly may have been the first contestant sent home this season, but thanks to her absolutely bonkers elimination — during which she screamed about the show making her clues too easy, and how she deserved much more screen time — we couldn’t forget her if we tried. Click here to watch the incredible moment for yourself.

CHRIS

CHRIS

RELATIVE OF _______?

Episode 1: We’re led to believe that Chris’ famous family member is a male singer with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He also says they look and sound like each other.

Episode 2: We learned that Chris’ celebrity relative was popular in the ’70s. This fact became even more interesting after Chris’ wine bottle was pulled, revealing these clues — a puppy, a heart, a T-shirt, the letter N, an eye, a doll, the word “in” and seven more T-shirts.

Episode 3: He is not related to Elvis Presley.

Episode 4: No major clues confirmed.

Our Best Guess: Donny Osmond

COLE

COLE

RELATIVE OF _______?

Episode 1: Cole claims to have a famous father.

Episode 2: No major clues confirmed.

Episode 3: No major clues confirmed.

Episode 4: No major clues confirmed.

Our Best Guess: Honestly, no idea. This guy is an enigma.

GABRIEL

GABRIEL

RELATIVE OF _______?

Episode 1: Gabriel claimed that his celebrity relative was his brother, who is an athlete and has won an NAACP Award, but we later learned that the athlete part was a lie. Gabriel also said that he looks nothing like his famous brother.

Episode 2: We learned that Gabriel’s brother was born in San Diego, Calif.

Episode 3: Three new details were revealed on Gabriel’s headshot — a red-and-yellow star, a pair of drumsticks and an old-school propeller hat.

Episode 4: His brother was on Nickelodeon with Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.

Our Best Guess: We’re not ready to name names on this one just yet.

HUGO

HUGO

RELATIVE OF _______?

Episode 1: This electro-engineering student claimed that his famous relative is his grandfather, who is a Nobel Prize-winning athlete. (We have since learned that the athlete part was a lie.) He also teased that his grandfather was, at one point, the most powerful man in the world.

Episode 2: No major clues confirmed.

Episode 3: No major clues confirmed.

Episode 4: Hugo’s bottle clues were the flick of a finger, an ampersand, a deer, a sign for “into,” a police officer, a face with a question mark, a farmer and two wacky faces.

Our Best Guess: Former President Jimmy Carter, who won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

J.R.

J.R.

RELATIVE OF _______?

Episode 1: This Dwayne Wade look-alike began the season by weaving a web of lies, trying to convince the other contestants that his famous brother played in the NBA (which he didn’t).

Episode 2: The birthplace of J.R.’s relative was revealed to be Lithia Springs, Ga.

Episode 3: A pair of intriguing headshot clues were unveiled — a blue pacifier and a white chef’s hat.

Episode 4: No major clues confirmed.

Our Best Guess: Lithia Springs might be an even more obvious Lil Nas X giveaway than that Forrest Gump bench was for Tom Hanks. (Oh, Carly.)

JADA ‘JANE’ STAR

JADA ‘JANE’ STAR

NIECE OF DOLLY PARTON!

The third person eliminated this season, Jane also has the honor of being the first contestant to actually make us jealous. Come on, Aunt Dolly?! It doesn’t get much better than that.

KARSYN

KARSYN

RELATIVE OF _______?

Episode 1: Karsyn claimed that her famous family member is a musician.

Episode 2: No major clues confirmed.

Episode 3: Karsyn’s bottle was pulled, offering these clues for us to ponder — a trophy, an eraser, the minus sign, the letter “E,” a question mark on a face, two record players, the number four and a beer in a mug.

Episode 4: Karsyn confirmed that her famous relative is into “auto racing,” though she denied to Cole that it’s Jeff Gordon. The group seems fairly confident. Is she lying?

Our Best Guess: Our NASCAR knowledge is rough, but the group seems certain enough about Jeff Gordon for us to get on board.

MONAY

MONAY

RELATIVE OF _______?

Episode 1: Monay’s two truths and a lie were that her famous relative is her father, who’s an Emmy Award-winning athlete.

Episode 2: No major clues confirmed.

Episode 3: Monay’s headshot clues included a cloud with a lightning bolt, a fedora and a chain choker with a pink lock.

Episode 4: No major clues confirmed.

Our Best Guess: We’re confident ruling out Steve Harvey, but beyond that, we’re not ready to guess.

OLIVIA

OLIVIA

RELATIVE OF _______?

Episode 1: Olivia claimed that her famous relative is male and has taken home a Razzie Award.

Episode 2: No major clues confirmed.

Episode 3: Olivia’s headshot revealed a trio of interesting clues — a red cross, yellow aliens on a headband and gold “Happy New Year” glasses.

Episode 4: No major clues confirmed.

Our Best Guess: None yet. In fact, she remains one of the season’s biggest question marks.

SHAYNE MURPHY

SHAYNE MURPHY

DAUGHTER OF EDDIE MURPHY!

Episode 4 ended with Cole blindsiding Shayne, revealing her father to be Hollywood legend Eddie Murphy. Shayne admitted to being “completely surprised” by Cole’s decision, and most of the other players — especially Shayne’s bestie Monay, who immediately swore revenge — felt the same.

TRAVIS TYSON

TRAVIS TYSON

SON OF NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON!

Well, that’s one universal mystery solved: Travis was outed as the son of this famed astrophysicist in the season’s second episode, making his overall performance in the competition… less than stellar.

