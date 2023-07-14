'Claim to Fame' Runner-Up Logan Crosby on Cousin Jason Aldean's Advice as a Country Artist: 'Be Unapologetic' (Exclusive)

The reality show runner-up says his country crooner relative is "one of the best to do it"

Country music runs in the family for Logan Crosby.

The 22-year-old University of Georgia graduate, who scored the runner-up spot on season one of the ABC reality show Claim to Fame (hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, no less), is the cousin of country music veteran Jason Aldean.

“It's like Big Brother meets The Masked Singer, and then they went on a date with Celebrity Family Feud,” Crosby quips of the show that helped launch his music career — his first EP 23 Days in L.A. was released July 14.

And, for a new artist trying to learn his way around the old dirt roads of the country music industry, it certainly helps to have a tour guide.

“[Jason is] somebody that I've been able to get on the phone with and go, ‘Hey, what do you think about this’ or, ‘Hey, there's this deal coming in.’ So he's given me a lot of advice,” Crosby shares of his cousin.

“The last time I talked to him about it, he was like, ‘You got to figure out who you are as an artist and you just got to do that and be unapologetic about it,’ and so I feel like I'm doing that now.”

Though country music clearly is the family business, Crosby actually studied political science in college with plans to become an attorney.

“And then I took the practice LSAT,” he says of the preparatory test to get into law school, “and they sent me back my scores and it was just like, ‘You're not going to be that,’” he recalls with a laugh.

Alex Green Logan Crosby

A combination of TikTok videos, Claim to Fame notoriety and touring with one of country music’s fastest rising stars Megan Moroney has left Crosby with a much clearer picture of his future now — and his cousin definitely comes in handy, too.

“It's funny because he'll send me his songs, I'll send him my songs, we'll play each other music that we've written or that we have coming out, and we'll critique it. I played him songs and he's gone, ‘That ain't good,’” says Crosby, chuckling, before adding, “and then he's played me stuff and I've gone, ‘Well, I don't really like that!’”

Alex Green Logan Crosby

Still, the collaborative process is ultimately a “blessing,” Crosby says, praising Aldean’s talent.

“It’s] been really cool, having somebody. I think one day he'll be a Hall of Famer for sure. I mean, I may be a little bit biased, but I think he's one of the best to do it.”

Claim to Fame airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.











