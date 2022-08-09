'Claim to Fame': Exposed 'Domfather' on being 'betrayed,' where she and Logan stand now

Erin Jensen, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The Domfather's own string has been cut.

"Claim to Fame" contestant Dominique Sharpton – so nicknamed for her astute ability to play ABC's new summer game show – was eliminated on Monday's show after fellow contestant Kai correctly guessed her celebrity connection.

The daughter of civil-rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, has warmed up to the nickname bestowed by her fellow contestant, Brett Favre's daughter Brittany Favre-Mallion, axed last week.   

"I've really come to own it," says Sharpton, 36. "It just speaks (volumes to) the player that I was. I wanted to be a strong player, and I was celebrated as such. So that was a good feeling."

Dominique Sharpton, a contestant on ABC's new summer game show "Claim to Fame," photographed with Katie Holmes and Reverend Al Sharpton at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8, 2022 in New York City.

Sharpton is the fifth participant to exit the series that puts relatives of celebrities under one roof (like CBS' "Big Brother") in a house filled with clues about their well-known family (like Fox's "The Masked Singer"). The contestant who can successfully conceal their identity for the entire 10-episode season gets $100,000.

Sharpton says her father, 67, is a devoted viewer who "texts me his feedback. I hear that he's been nodding (off) in the office because he goes to bed early, and the show comes on late." She adds, "To have his support means a whole lot to me."

(Edited for length and clarity.)

Question: What did your dad think of you joining the "Claim to Fame" cast? Did he have any advice? 

Dominique Sharpton: My father always taught me that you can't be big and small at the same time, and I've always chosen the route to be big. At first he heard about this competition, he's like, "If you're gonna go in there, you gotta be big. You gotta choose big and you gotta be Dominique. Stay true to who you are." And I think that I've done that.

Q: When your castmate Kai reveals you'll be joining her in this week's Bottom Two, she says, “I’m hoping my choice will bring peace to everyone in the house.” How did that make you feel?

Sharpton: I really didn't see that coming. I felt like I was a strong player, I was playing the game well, and that for some people can be threatening, could be a little overbearing, someone who was really strong in personality, but also strong in focus. But I never saw that people didn't like me or that people thought that I was making mischief in the house. I shared information. I was a team player. So I didn't think I caused a lot of disdain or friction in the house.

Q: When Kai reveals she's going to guess your identity, what's going through your mind? Did you think people had figured out your celebrity relative?

Sharpton: She chose me to be (in the Bottom Two), and I was like, OK. Even so, I have a lot of people that I think I knew at that point. So even if I was chosen as guesser, I wouldn't be the one sent home, and I was also pretty confident that Kai wouldn't target me because she wouldn't be correct. Kai was someone that I didn't really see working towards finding out clues. She kind of was in her own world. So I really didn't know her strategy, and I didn't know that L.C. had pulled my clue.

Q: After your elimination, Logan is outed as figuring out your connection, and you say you "didn’t think that he would ever cross me the way that he did.” Why did you feel so betrayed by him? 

Sharpton: Logan was someone that I trusted in the house. Logan would spend hours with me, just as L.C. would, just as Amara would. So I felt like I had a strong alliance with Logan and a strong alliance with L.C. And I felt like if they were trying to figure me out, or if there was some type of information that was spreading, they would come to me and tell me, just like I confronted Brittany, (saying)"People are saying you're related to Brett Favre." I was the one to say that. I always tried to be communicative with people in the house, and so I just didn't feel like it was fair that people weren't doing the same for me, and I felt betrayed.

Q: Have you and Logan made up?

Sharpton: We've made up. We talk a lot, I support him. He's so talented, and so I really, really hope that he goes really far and that this is a big step for him to launch his amazing career. I love Logan dearly.

Q: Do you have any regrets, or is there anything you would've done differently?

Sharpton: I probably wouldn't be as communicative as I was in sharing information. I probably would have kept a lot of it to myself more and chose those alliances that I made a little bit more wise so that I didn't seem as domineering, or I didn't seem as threatening in the house.

But I have no regrets. I met amazing people, I had an amazing experience. I got stronger. I learned a lot, and I'm just happy with the experience and how it played out.

