How to claim Euro 2020 ticket refunds after Uefa move tournament to 2021 due to coronavirus

Uefa will discuss plans to postpone Euro 2020 in an effort to complete the 2019-20 season: PA

Euro 2020 is off and Uefa have moved to switch it to 2021 due to the coronavirus.

The move should boost the chances of Europe’s domestic leagues finishing their campaigns.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Uefa’s desire, which also hinges on their own tournaments, the Champions League and Europa League, is for club football to come to a conclusion by 30 June.

With the play-offs to decide the final four teams in the European Championship now provisionally slated for June, the final 24 teams could be confirmed by the summer depending on how quickly covid-19 can be controlled.

Here is how fans can obtain a refund for their tickets, should they not be able to attend the tournament across 12 cities from 12 June to 12 July 2020.

A Uefa statement read: “Uefa would like to reassure existing ticket buyers and hospitality clients that if they cannot attend the tournament in 2021, the face value of their tickets and packages will be refunded in full.

“Within the next month, further information on the refund process will be communicated to existing ticket buyers via email and on euro2020.com/tickets.”

On the other hand, should fans want to purchase tickets for the rescheduled tournament, with an original resale window in April to buy or sell before the coronavirus pandemic rocked Uefa’s plans.

Fans of any of the remaining nations attempting to qualify through the play-offs will have the opportunity to purchase tickets once their place has been confirmed.

Read more

How Uefa is attempting to solve biggest crisis football has ever faced

How to be productive if you have to work from home during coronavirus

Which countries around the world has coronavirus spread to?

The dirty truth about washing your hands

Should you be taking paracetamol or ibuprofen to treat coronavirus?

What are symptoms of coronavirus – and where has it spread?