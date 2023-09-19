Claim of $1 Temu package is a scam, links to third-party website | Fact check

The claim: Temu is offering US citizens a surprise package for $1

A Sept. 9 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows several images of boxed merchandise packed inside orange Temu shipping boxes.

“Temu is entering the American market and to attract new customers is offering U.S. citizens to receive (sic) a package that can contain a variety of items for you and your home for only $1,” the post reads, pointing users to a “Learn More” button. “Answer a few questions on the website and provide a shipping address.”

The post was shared over 300 times in nine days.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Our rating: False

The offer is a scam from a Facebook account and website unaffiliated with Temu. Temu does offer surprise boxes to customers, but not in this way.

Offer is fake, takes users to unaffiliated website

Temu is an online marketplace that offers discounted prices on a variety of products.

There is no evidence the e-commerce company is offering to send U.S. customers a box full of merchandise for $1. There are no credible news reports about such a deal and nothing about the offer on the company's website.

The Facebook post points users to a website unaffiliated with Temu where users must answer questions, play a short game and then enter their address and credit card information before “purchasing” the $1 surprise box.

There are a number of signs that point to the site being a scam. The URL of the website does not match that of Temu's genuine website and icons on the website that should be clickable, like the menu button, are not.

Additionally, once a user goes through all of the steps to get the surprise box, the website reroutes them to another third-party website to enter their credit card information.

While Temu does offer mystery boxes of merchandise, the only thing customers have to do is select the box they want on Temu, add it to their cart and then purchase it.

Story continues

Fact check: Hurricane Lee formed naturally, and no current technology can create hurricanes

USA TODAY reached out to Temu and the social media user for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Offer of $1 Temu package is a scam | Fact check