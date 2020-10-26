All-Clad's famous VIP Sale is back with huge savings on premium cookware

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whenever there's an opportunity to get sought-after All-Clad cookware at a discount, our team at Reviewed gets pretty excited. We're big fans of the brand's bonded, stainless-steel pots and pans, and throughout our testing, we've found them to make for incredible additions to the kitchen. With this renowned high-quality, however, comes an equally high price tag. Luckily, thanks to a little thing called the Factory Seconds sale—which just so happens to be going on this weekend—this high-end kitchenware is a lot more affordable.

Through October 25 only, shoppers can score All-Clad cookware sets, saucepans, stockpots and more at the kind of deep discounts you could usually only dream about—some as much as 81% off!

One thing to keep in mind while shopping this sale is that these products are all “Factory seconds,” which means that they might have a small dent or scratch or come in damaged packing. If you think about it, though, these minor cosmetic flaws will likely accrue over the course of time with regular use in your kitchen anyway. They also won't affect product performance: Though these All-Clad products can't be floor models, they still function perfectly.

Take this 12-inch D5 frying pan, for instance. This bad boy features tri-ply construction, a magnetic, stainless-steel exterior surface, an aluminum core and a stainless-steel interior—essentially, it's built to last forever. We chose a very similar model ($167.95) as our favorite skillet for its ability to diffuse heat evenly and consistently and its impressive maneuverability, which made tossing and turning foods very easy. Right now, you can get the similar sale model for $129.95, which is down $130.05 from its usual $260 price tag. In addition to the high-performance cooking it's sure to deliver, the included lid can be used to keep moisture and heat inside after browning or searing.

Another standout deal comes in the form of one of the best roasting pans you can buy. All-Clad's impressive stainless-steel large roaster with nonstick rack, usually $150, is going for over list price at $179.95 at other retailers, but you can get it here for $59.95. We appreciated its sturdy, beautiful design and how effective it was for roasting. Our testers did find that because the center of the pan is slightly raised, oil tends to pool around the edges, so you'll have to redistribute oils often.

If you want the best kitchen tools for your upcoming Thanksgiving feast or are looking to find the perfect holiday gift for the home chef in your life, there's plenty of accessories to choose from at prices you'll have to see to believe. To access this sale, simply enter in your email to start shopping. Remember that these savings only run through the end of this weekend, though, so if there was ever a good time to get All-Clad's coveted cookware at incredibly low prices, it's now.

