All-Clad's famous cookware sets are up to 60% off at Macy's right now

With the holidays swiftly approaching, it stands to reason that you may be in the market for a new cookware set. Whether you’re gearing up for an intense round of Thanksgiving cooking or you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the chef in your life, we've got just the deal for you: Macy's is running some incredible price drops on All-Clad cookware as part of its big Friends and Family Sale.

We’ve tested (and loved!) a ton of All-Clad products, ranging from the brand's immersion blender ($99.95 at Amazon), indoor grills and woks to its high-quality cookware collections—including the All-Clad D5 brushed stainless steel 10-piece set. Once $1,499.99, it's now $629.99 at Macy's with you use code FRIEND at checkout, giving you a whopping $870 in savings.

Featured in our roundup of the best cookware sets, we were seriously thrilled with its overall performance despite the lofty price tag: The five-ply bonded stainless steel construction was superior if heavy, providing incredible heat distribution. It's also designed to last much longer than your average kitchenware. With your purchase, you’ll nab 8- and 10-inch frying pans, 1.5- and 3-quart saucepans, a 3-quart sauté pan and an 8-quart stockpot, and lids for each piece, minus the skillets.

Also on sale is the new-to-Macy's All-Clad mixed materials 12-piece cookware set, normally $999.99 and now $419.99 when you enter code FRIEND for $580 in total savings. This larger, less-expensive collection includes two frying pans (10- and 12-inches), one 4-quart sauté pan and a lid, a tri-ply saucepan and lid, one nonstick cast-aluminum cocotte and lid (6.5-quarts) and a stainless-steel multi-pot (8-quarts) that comes with a top, a steamer and a colander. Each piece is dishwasher-safe and can withstand toasty temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. They're also equipped with durable, stainless-steel handles that can be used on gas, electric, ceramic and induction surfaces.

More affordable All-Clad collections, like this highly-rated Essentials nonstick 10-piece cookware set, are also discounted, falling from $699.99 to $279.99 with promo code FRIEND. That's 60% off and $120 cheaper than you'll find it for elsewhere! Each item is made from the brand’s top-quality nonstick aluminum. Complete with an impressive 5-star rating from Macy’s shoppers, customers were particularly happy with the heavy-gauge, warp-resistant aluminum construction, with one buyer writing that the collection helped take them from a cook to a chef. You’ll receive 8.5- and 10-inch fry pans, a 2.5-quart saucepan and lid, a 4-quart sauté pan and lid, a 7-quart multi-pot with a lid and insert, a 13-inch square pan and two silicone trivets.

A plethora of other All-Clad products are on sale, such as roasters, individual pans, utensils and more. Orders of $25 or more ship free, and the retailer is even offering extended returns through January 31, 2021—however, this All-Clad discount will only be live through Monday, November 2, so you’re going to want to move fast!

