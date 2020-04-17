How Do Clabo S.p.A.’s (BIT:CLA) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we'll look at Clabo S.p.A. (BIT:CLA) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Clabo:

0.04 = €1.7m ÷ (€83m - €39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Clabo has an ROCE of 4.0%.

Is Clabo's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Clabo's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 7.5% average in the Machinery industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Regardless of how Clabo stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

You can see in the image below how Clabo's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

BIT:CLA Past Revenue and Net Income April 17th 2020

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Clabo's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Clabo has total assets of €83m and current liabilities of €39m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 47% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Clabo's low ROCE is unappealing.

Our Take On Clabo's ROCE

This company may not be the most attractive investment prospect. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.