CLA Announces New Reseller Relationship With Acumatica Cloud ERP

Acumatica’s scalable software platform helps CLA deliver uncommon value to small- and mid-market organizations in the construction, manufacturing, and distribution industries.

Indianapolis, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), one of the leading professional service firms in the United States, announced a new nationwide reseller relationship between CLA and Acumatica Cloud ERP.

“Acumatica builds leading-edge, scalable software solutions for the construction, manufacturing, distribution, and commerce industries,” said Yassir Karam, chief solutions officer, CLA. “We’re excited to collaborate with Acumatica to deliver these capabilities to our clients, helping them address productivity challenges, gain critical insights, and feel confident that their technology stack is designed just for their organization’s specific business processes.”

With this new relationship, CLA’s clients can take advantage of Acumatica’s future-focused software platform, which maintains open architecture for scalability, ease of use, and rapid integrations.

“CLA’s size and range of industry experience is truly impressive,” said Sanket Akerkar, chief revenue officer, Acumatica, “and so is the strength of their client relationships. Our collaboration will help so many growth businesses — especially those in construction — to speed their digital transformation.”

Through leading-edge technology and customer-friendly business practices, Acumatica is helping CLA deliver uncommon value to small- and mid-market organizations.

For more information, visit CLAconnect.com/services/digital/acumatica.

CONTACT: Jackie Kruger CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) 612-376-4623 jackie.kruger@CLAconnect.com



