CKY - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #1

TONIGHT HAMAS FIRES ROCKETS AT TEL AVIV "Hamas wants to demonstrate that they haven't been crippled" A SHOW OF RESILIENCE MORE THAN SEVEN MONTHS INTO ISRAEL'S OFFENSIVE TONIGHT AT 11 AND AT CTVNEWS.CA ( ) That's a DQ Chicken Strip Basket! Oh look at those tasty DQ chicken strips. And fries! Plus all the dips! Oh let's order one, right now! DQ. Happy Tastes Good. “Don't Let Go” by Terrace Martin, Mr Talkbox, PJ Morton Don't let me go No Don't let me go No Don't let me go No, no, no don't let me go Don't let me go No don't you ever let me go Don't you ever let me go Don't you ever let me go If you think EVs have about as much personality as a toaster, we don't blame you. That's why we didn't make just any EVs. We made an EV so powerful, it can charge another EV. ( ) And an EV with a mode that does this. ( ) The only EV that's a Mustang. The only EV that's an F150. ( ) To 50 years with my best friend. Nooo... Aya... Quick, the Quicker Picker Upper! One sheet of Bountyis all you need And Bounty is 50% moreabsorbent so you can use less. Bounty, the Quicker PickerUpper. Follow Follow the sun (Laughing) Which way the wind blows (Indistinct chatting, laughing) When this day is done With new Scope Squeez mouthwash concentrate, just add water, squeeze to control the strength of your mouthwash, and find a zone all your own. ( ) Scope Squeez. Saturday night is home to Manitoba's biggest game night. Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo! It's the most fun you can have watching TV. Get your game cards for only five dollars in-store or online at Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo dot com. You could win this week's jackpot. Plus, every game played helps the Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg support great causes in Manitoba. Tune in to play Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo Saturday at five thirty. (Dramatic music) So you ready to go? Go until you can't go anymore. Lets go. Let's play hockey. Set the tone! We'll give 'em the lumber. You hurt? No excuses. They look ready to me. Bulldog hockey, baby. (Cheering) Light 'em up, light 'em up Light 'em up, light 'em up, light 'em up WOMAN: Name two continents. MAN: Mustard and relish. Oh my God. ON CTV Oh, guess who's no longer allowed to set foot in...? (gasps) Wow! You look beautiful. Really? 'Cause I was gonna return it. Why would you return it? You look like a pile of swans. I'm so glad you like it... because... it's gonna be my wedding dress. I can't wait to marry you. Why do you smell like smoke? I was in Vegas. Vegas? I'm sorry.LasVegas.

[ ] tonight, the first long-range attack in months. >> Hamas wants to demonstrate that they haven't been crippled. >> Heather: as dozens are killed in a strike on rafah. >>> Managing screen time for parents. >> I probably should be a little more mindful of my screen time. >> Heather: a digital distraction damaging kids' development. >>> Plus lost and found. >> Everything that was me was in that wallet. >> Heather: a blast from the past appears in a seaside surprise. [ ] >> Announcer: "ctv national news" with heather butts. >> Heather: good evening. Dozens of people are dead after israeli airstrikes hit a tent camp in rafah, according to gaza health officials. Rescuers rushed to find survivors just two days following an order from the international court of justice for israel to halt its military offences. The strike reported hours after hamas fired a barrage of rockets, setting off air raid sirens in tel aviv. Sending people scrambling for shelter. Ctv's jeremie charron reports. >> Reporter: a barrage of hamas rockets fired at tel aviv today. Many shot down by the iron dome. But not before sounding sirens in the israeli city, sending many running for cover. No casualties have been reported. >> Today hamas terrorists in gaza fired eight rockets at central israel from rafah, sending millions of israelis to bomb shelters. >> Reporter: this 84-year-old woman says shrapnel came crashing through the roof of her home just north of tel aviv. Suddenly there was a huge boom and smoke, fire, and dust all over the house, she said. It's the first long-range rocket attack from gaza since january. >> I think hamas wants to demonstrate that they haven't been crippled and that they still have both weapons and the ability to use them. >> Reporter: meanwhile, israeli attacks in rafah today killed at least 35 people according to palestinian health officials. The idf claims it killed two senior hamas officials. [ Gunfire ] >> Reporter: operations have continued in rafah against court orders and mounting political pressure. [Speaking Alternative Language] >> Reporter: our goal in gaza is especially emphasized here in rafah, said israel's defence minister while visiting troops today. Destroy hamas, return the hostages, and maintain freedom of operation, he says. Today's attacks by hamas a show of resiliency that now has some questioning whether israel's goal of fully eliminating hamas can be achieved. Heather. >> Heather: jeremy, thank you.

>>> And the war in gaza continues to spark protests here in canada. At the university of toronto, organizers of a pro-palestinian encampment met today with administrators as the two sides try to hash out a deal. >> We know what the risks are. We are aware of the consequences, and we are hoping that although things do not escalate, we are willing to take the risk. >> Heather: students were handed a trespass notice friday and given until 8:00 A.M. on monday to leave. The university now threatening legal action against those who choose to stay. >>> New brunswick premier blaine higgs has banned a quebec-based sexual education group from high schools in his province over a presentation he calls clearly inappropriate. Higgs expressed his displeasure on social media, saying I am furious would be a gross understatement. The group shared materials well beyond the scope of an hpv presentation. A number of concerned parents have shared with me photos and screen shots. The group that held the presentations have yet to respond to ctv. The province is currently in a separate legal battle over its controversial decision on a pronoun policy. >>> Parents are often faced with the tough question of how much screen time is acceptable. The guidance from experts is consistent, when it comes to the youngest kids, less is best. But what about adults? Ctv's cristina tenaglia on the digital impact of a child's development. >> Reporter: kids and screens. These days, the two go hand-in-hand. Literally. Research on the topic is mostly consistent across north america, with the canadian pediatric society recommending no screen time for children under the age of 2. With the exception of video calls with close adults. Experts caution screen time can hinder kids' language and emotional development. Children benefit more from face-to-face interaction. But when it comes to grown-ups... >> I should be more mindful. >> Reporter: experts say parents need to log off just as much as their kids. >> I see most of the time some parents are using the phone, the kids are running. >> Reporter: sometimes, running into trouble. In the last decade, researchers report that parents at the playground can spend up to 30% of their time looking at their phones while their kids are playing. And those kids were more likely to engage in risky behaviors like jumping off moving swings, leading to injuries. In a 2020 study, close to 7 in 10 parents say they are at least sometimes distracted by their smartphones. With 17% saying this happens often. >> When the parent is distracted, they're not having that engagement. >> Reporter: this researcher points to how damaging parental screen time can be. >> This is how their language develops, their cognitive abilities develop. And it doesn't mean that you always have to be paying attention to your child every single second of the day. But you need periods of time where you have -- you're giving your child quality attention. >> Reporter: this uncle acknowledges he uses his phone a lot. >> But when I'm around him, I try to put it down. >> Reporter: which is why when he takes the kids to the court, he collects their phones too. And one researcher I spoke with recommends being mindful with designated time away from your phone. Storing it in a drawer, for example. Or mindful meals. When everyone's at the dinner table, the phones are away. Cristina tenaglia, ctv news, toronto. >> Heather: canadians facing the high cost of living don't appear to be putting the brakes on summer travel, with some prepared to spend more money this year on vacations compared to last year. Although where they will be willing to travel will matter. Ctv's kamil karamali explains. >> Reporter: pack your bags and get ready to take off. >> Going to italy, going to france, and going to greece. >> Reporter: the summer travel season is here. This couple heading to italy to tie the knot. No issues with their guests dipping into their savings to save the date. >> Everyone was super thrilled for an excuse to travel. Because they haven't been able to for the last three, four years. >> Reporter: despite economic pressures, deloitte's summer outlook shows this year more canadians are willing to vacation. More than three-quarters of canadians surveyed say they plan to spend the same or more on summer trips this year. While only 18% won't be travelling at all. With the average canadian paying roughly $2,400 for their vacation this year. >> People really weren't able to travel much in 20, 21, 22. And there's pent-up it demand. >> Reporter: but while travellers are willing to spend more this summer, they're also prioritizing keeping trips local. Three-quarters of canadians plan to stay in the country, with two-thirds of those planning a road trip this summer. And of those hopping on a plane,

nearly half will fly within canada. Airports across the country, including here at pearson in toronto, say the travel season really picks up in late june, and this year is expected to be busier than last with more passengers per day than the christmas holidays. >> We've already seen with inflation all over, who knows how long that will last. >> Reporter: so a trip abroad for now, knowing they can always come back. >> I wouldn't mind doing something domestically some time. >> Reporter: so backpack in their own backyard. Kamil karamali, ctv news, toronto. >> Heather: nearly 700 people are feared dead following a devastating landslide in papua new guinea. Villagers are using shovels and sticks to search through debris spanning 200 square kilometers. Their efforts to recover bodies more than 48 hours after the disaster hampered by difficult terrain, further landslides, and shifting ground. >>> Donald trump faced an unwelcoming audience this weekend at the libertarian party's national convention in washington. >> Now I think you should nominate me or at least vote for me, and we should win together. [ Booing ] >> Heather: the crowd shouted insults and heckled the former U.S. president over his covid-19 policies and for his role in the increasing national debt. Visibly frustrated, trump mocked the rally crowd but still asked for their votes. >>> In the u.s., wild storms sweeping across multiple states have killed at least 15 people including children. >> We barely made it. The minute we got inside, we saw everybody and the whole room just exploded. >> Heather: tornados flattened homes and levelled entire neighborhoods in texas. While in arkansas, towns were left in ruins. In oklahoma, devastating winds tore down power lines, ripped frees from the ground, and obliterated buildings. The severe weather also delayed the start of the indy 500, with fans forced to evacuate the stadium due to lightning.

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts