CKVU - Thursday, May 23, 2024 - 09:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #1

(upbeat music) - Welcome back to "25 Words or Less." Bree and Lauren have taken over as our new champs with the help of Tiya. You know what that means, it is time to play for $10,000, and you also know you've got someone else rooting for you. If you win the big money, our super fan wins $1,000. Michele, keep those fingers and paws crossed. (laughs) Okay, guys, you talked it over and decided that Bree will be the clue giver this round, so here we go. Bree, you're gonna have one minute and 25 words to get all 10 words on the list. You do that, and you're leaving here with $10,000. Get ready, 25 words, one minute on the clock. $10,000, your time starts now. (tense music) - Reflection, dark. - Mirror. - Dark shadow. - Yes. (bell dings) (tense music) Roll up shirt. - Sleeping bag. Scrunch tie, crop top. (tense music) Roll up sleeve. - Pass. (tense music) - Pizza. - Toppings. - Pickup. - Delivery. (bell dings) (tense music) - Pass. (tense music) - Large freckle. - Mole. (bell dings) - Quicker. - Synonym jacuzzi. - Hot tub. - Spa. (bell dings) (tense music) - A carpenter. - A handyman. - Hammer, tool. - Construction. - Construction worker. - Construction worker. - Fix something. - A plumber. Pass, pass. - Pass. (tense music) - Opposite past. - Present. - Future. (tense music) - Pass. - Present time - Tomorrow. (tense music) - A high school. - Teacher. - Graduation. - Class, student. (buzzer sounds) (audience groaning) - That was a tough list, it really was, Bree, but you didn't win the big money this time, but you do get to come back and try again. You are the champions. Plus we've got something special for you to take home. Jamie, what have they won? - [Jamie] You've won a stay in Mexico. (audience applauding) Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort and Spa is a Registry Collection Hotel nestled in the coast of Mexico's beautiful Yucatan Peninsula. This family-friendly resort features sprawling pools, world-class dining, a state-of-the-art spa, a kids club, and more, from Wyndham Rewards, the number one hotel rewards program. Visit WyndhamRewards.com. (all applauding) - Okay, that takes away a little bit of the sting of not getting the 10,000. We have to say goodbye to today's super fan. Michele, we are sending you our home game. Thanks so much for being the super fan, and for all you do for the dogs out there. - Thank you. (upbeat music) - And a huge thank you to both of our celebrities today, Tiya and Mary. So nice to see you guys. We'll see you back here next time for more "25 Words or Less." Love you guys. (all applauding) (upbeat music)

I'm hopeful today's ruling. >> The B.C. supreme court has sided with the province in favour of moving ahead with the surrey police transition. >> As surrey schools continue to deal with capacity issues, the B.C. government announces more prefabricated classrooms. >> It's another one of these things where it's trying to play catchup. Too it's really good that they're building housing here because I think that would benefit so many people. >> Announcing more below market units in metro vancouver to help battle housing crisis. [ ] >> Reporter: welcome to CityNews at 6:00. The city's desire has hit another speed bump. With the B.C. supreme court siding with the province in completing the transition. Kate walker has more. >> Today justice liu continuing. No on the ongoing surrey policing transition process we heard from public safety minister mike farnworth the B.C. suprme court sided with the province effectively throwing out the city's plan to keep rcmp as the police force of jurisdiction. His messaging very clear. The people of surrey want this over. >> The ruling comes after surrey mayor brenda locke submitted a review of farnworth's july 2023 order that the rcmp must be replaced by the surrey police service. Gave her stance on the court's decision thursday. >> I haven't said we're going to appeal and I haven't said we're not going to appeal. >> The petition launched in october of last year argued that the province didn't have the authority to impose the transition to a police force under the police act. Too what we want now is the city to realise the decision which the court has been made that the transition to the surrey police service will continue. And I would like them to be at the table to work with the province, the rcmp and the surrey police service to ensure ha this transition completes quickly and smoothly. >> Premier david eby echoing that message. >> This is a huge relief for the people of surrey who just want this done. >> I want this done. >> And mixed reviews from surrey residents. >> Surrey has gotten a lot better, especially with the drug problems and the activity they've done so much good lately. >> Reporter: I think tacks are going to go up significantly. >> The decision means the transition will move forward as planned, with the sps planning to become the police of jurisdiction heart this year on november 29th. >> If we had stayed with the rcmp, if we would have been able to do what the premier told us we can do, we wouldn't be running with two police forces today. >> Reporter: in vancouver, kate walker, CityNews. >> Nima: london drugs says employee data stolen during a cyber attack in april has now been leaked. In a statement to CityNews the company confirmed that some files that could contain personal employee information has been released. Perpetrators claiming to be the behind the cyber attack which shuttered stores for days have been demanding 25 million dollars in exchange for the data threatening to release it if demands are not met. London drugs has said that it would not pay the ransom. Something one expert says was the right thing to do. >> London drugs made absolutely the right decision in refusing in exchange for their money is a pinky promise from the cyber criminals, that the would-be destroyed. There's never reason to believe they would actually do that and the fact that there's ample evidence that they do not law enforcement was actually able to hack into the infrastructure. A couple of months ago. And they found stolen from organizations actually paid to have that data deleted. >> London drugs says the incident is deeply distressing and it will continue to support employees who have been impacted. >> More classroom spaces have been announced for a local elementary school in surrey, but it's just a drop in the hat for parents who say more should be done in the province's fastest growing school district. Our monika gul has more no the B.C. government is building more prefabricated classrooms in surrey no the need for more student space in rapidly growing school districts study is crucial. >> On thursday, b.c.'s education minister announced that will be getting six prefabricated classrooms and walnut road elementary will be getting our.

they will accommodate 250 students but they won't be ready until september 2025. >> The prefabricated a additions will deliver quality, learning environments that get students into open spacious classrooms more quickly. With the use of prefab, the bill can be cut many half making a big difference in delivering more spaces sooner for kids and study. >> It's another one of these things where it's trying to play catchup no capacity has been an ongoing issue in surrey which has been experiencing major growth. Earlier this year the school board announced it would be extending school days to ease the pressure while some schools have stopped enrollment. Even for students living because of over population. >> Kids using the playgrounds weird lunchtime schedules. It means weird schedules to have assemblies, because because you can't fit everyone in the gym at once. >> The council says it wants to see the province build more schools. While construction is under way for two new elementary schools in surrey, it says it's not enough something the education minister acknowledged. >> This work is not finished yet. Like much has been done, much more that we need to do. >> In surrey, monika gul, CityNews. >> Hundreds more affordable homes are coming to metro vancouver according to an announcement thursday by premier david eby. Our angela bower has more on a second phase of a housing partnership between the province and metro vancouver. >> I think without housing, I don't know how far mom would have gone. I don't know if I would be here today. I don't know what my life would look like. >> On thursday the province promising hounds of new affordable housing units are coming to metro vancouver. >> Delivering four additional affordable housing developments as well as sites in coquitlam and north vancouver. And we're also committing to the third phase of the plan to meet our commitment for those 2000 unions of housing. >> The announcement includes an investment of about 160 million dollars over three years, at five sites which includes behind me here which is currently under construction. And it will add 87 below market rentals by 2025. >> I just don't know how my mom and I could have possibly been able to enjoy life. >> Monica has lived in subsidyized housing her whole life as she was raised by a single parent. >> When all of our focus is just trying to get by, I don't know how we could experience this beautiful city and live a life worth living, really. >> The province announcing over 200 million dollars to build 670 unions in 2026. But will this be enough for the growing demand for low income housing? >> For all of our low rent to income units we use the B.C. housing list wait list for that and it's an extensive list for the lower mainland over 20,000 right now. >> Families waiting to get affordable housing will still have to pay market rate. According to one rental website, the average price for a two-bedroom unit in vancouver is now 3600 dollars. The highest in the country. >> Reporter: it's really good that they're building low-income housing here because I think that would benefit so many people. >> Having affordable housing has been life changing. >> I was lucky enough to grow up around several parks and green spaces and everything is walking distance because becontinue have a car. There's grocery stores nearby so it's a prime location. >> Angela bower, CityNews. >> Reporter: the president and ceo of surrey's business association says it is absolutely unacceptable that another sex offer has been released into the community. The third one in six weeks. >> On may 17th, surrey rcmp issued a public notice saying a dangerous sex offender would be released into the city. Mayor brenda locke convicted in 2019 of assaulting two women is not welcome with in surrey and she's calling on the provincial and federal governments to review laws around releasing sex offenders. The leader of surrey's board of trade echoed those concerns today. >> Here we are trying to support business, bring business into the city and again we have another dangerous sex offender in our city. And yes, we don't know where that person is and yes, everyone deserves a second chance. And we know there's privacy hows. Bubba it's understandable why we're concerned. >> We want to make sure the community is aware that this individual is residing in our city. And if this person reaches their conditions, we want you to call

