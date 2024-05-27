CKEM - Sunday, May 26, 2024 - 08:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #5

>>> Edmonton oilers and stars are all knotted up but one apiece, after taking game of #1 in double overtime. The oil dropped game #2. And to make you do obviously rather take to and it's can be hard fought, I thought they had a good push back last night. And medical were in a good position. What if that we'd been 1-1 we would've been happy. But you win the first one you always one-on-one the sec on. And you know it is nice organ to go back to we'll have our home crowd. >> Your typical of spring when you never know can know whether you get. But rest assured, the greenhouse saying that even if you have a chill in the air in the sun is hard to find, still good time to get your plants in the ground. >> Everyone will step their stuff subpoena quigley road carry-on bag at home to keep more cash, we'll how one airline is looking to cut costs and make life more affordable. [ You've been waiting to get outand drive a New Nissan,great offersare ready So, check out all the latesttech, features and thrills - it's all happening right now. Now, at Nissan, lease select models from as low as 2.99% for 24 months. ( ) a refocused healthcare system in Alberta means... Some of the people in this waiting room won't have to be here. This family could have a practitioner to call their own. These patients could have more continuing care options. This person could be accessing mental health treatment. Leaving fewer people in Urgent Care who can now access more timely acute care. Giving every Albertan the care you need, when and where you need it. Learn more at Alberta.ca/FocusedCare a message from the Government of Alberta. [Gentle music] Seeing clearly matters. Being seen matters more. Get 40% off lenses on a complete pair purchase. Nobody Cares for EyesMore Than Pearle. It's Leon's Storewide Super Sale! Save up to 50% on furniture. Save up to 50% on mattresses. Plus, get an l2 washer and dryer set for only $998 including a 2 year warranty! Ends Wednesday! Every morning is a chance to start fresh... With Wendy's new Sausage Bacon Deluxe And our fan favorite crispy seasoned potatoes Get both for just five dollars. Made fresh to order. ( ) Ram Power Days are here.The power to choose fromthe most awarded truck brand over the last five years. Like Ram Classic.As versatile as it is capable. Ram 1500, voted bestlarge pickup in Canada. Or Ram Heavy Dutywith a no-charge Cummins. And you don't pay for 90 days. The power is yours.The time is now. Get 20% off msrp on Ram Classic for up to $14,200 in discounts. Plus get 4.99% financing. (intense music) Everything that you think theres no way to top it... this season tops it! Never know what is going to happen next! Wow! -whoah! We've never seen anything like this before! The youngest ever on that stage! I'm sorry, I cant give you a yes (booing) I've got to give you one of these (intense music ) Announcer:Speaks words on screen .

>>> You're gonna need extra change when you are ready and ask lattes be a little of that thousands of coffee shops and found the average cost of a lattes 519 in canada. >> Reporter: what the price of lattes have gone up on what local one local coffee shop thinks about that. >> If you're going to go down for a day or two, is what possible picks. >> Which is looking forward to making flying more affordable,. >> N ever and was stuffed their stuff into a backpacker person put it underneath, so it will sort of be like spirit airlines in america on, weight if you see spirit out there say spirit airlines it's like while that's rough. >> Even if you're going to. >> It's hard to scroll those away. And ecological carry-ons is not looking ellipses is always it's claiming that it makes prices more expensive picks québec it's cheaper to fly to an american city to fido canadian destination is cheaper to fly to detroit to go to winter that it is to fly didge of detroit to connecticut the federal government owns airport land and collects rent and passes out who then pass on the fees. But switching to a different model could lower prices for consumers and increase competition. >> If we do see these kind of changes, then in the taxation and the ownership changes. Then lowers the seat because could give carriers more wiggle room to lower their fares. >> Reporter: the model has been in place since the 1990s and watch it says changes would foster more transparency for airlines and consumers. In calgary, city news. >>> For many of us caffeine is something we used to started dating of lattes are you think I could be be of notices starting to cost more. And that according to data collected by data company squares. >> We looked at thousands of companies that on the average price of price of lattes up about 5%. And that is actually outpacing the overall rate of elation in canada which was supposed to be two-point 7%. >> The price of a latte has gone up, here in ontario it's them not the most expensive place to grab a cup. >> The highest price we found is in the yukon where it was six 50 on average. And rural areas it will supply this and you will see that specifically reflected in eyring town picks. >> With the ra rising costs, they have adapted their business model to meet the demands. >> Asserted this back in 2018, and have led several cafés. Entered my natural progression from that was to sort of roast coffee. And but I've been in coffee for about 20 years now. And ice want to get closer to the coffee sourcing and roasting and getting. >> Ivan c. Never anybody want the price a lot is one of the best deals, the present, in general. At the gate go up even more bring think it should go out more. And I think that urges around five dollars for the rise of a latte. And I think I'd be happy to say go to six or seven dollars. I think the problem is people me see the finished product. And they don't see the variety of those all the work that has gone into that. And so people have known problem then paying eight or nine or ten dollars for a beer. May because or just used to being so little for coffee that may jump seems like a lot make despite all of this, officials to the city news that coffee culture in canada is alive and well, with an increase of sales by more than 40%. In toronto, city news.

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts