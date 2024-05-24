CKEM - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 01:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #3

still needs me. But sometimes I can't help due to pain in my hands. So I use Nervive Nerve Relief. Its dose of ala helps relieve pain associated with peripheral neuropathy, with results starting in 14 days. Now I can help again. Feel the difference with Nervive. Vanessa:Hi, I'm Vanessa! Tori:Vanessa likes gymnastics. She loves soccer, she loves to ride her bike. She loves to stay at the park as long as she can. She shows me every day that she can do anything she puts her mind to. The War Amps is able to provide Vanessa with the devices and support that she needs because of the generosity of the public. Nothing will stop her. Any help that she ever needs is right there because of your generosity. Vanessa:Thank you! [Giggle] (intense music) Everything that you think theres no way to top it... this season tops it! Never know what is going to happen next! Wow! -whoah! We've never seen anything like this before! The youngest ever on that stage! I'm sorry, I cant give you a yes (booing) I've got to give you one of these (intense music ) Announcer:Speaks words on screen >> Reporter: officials in ukraine are once again calling on allied countries to provide more weapons and military support. The plea comes following another deadly russian missile strike. Firefighters doused as the flames after missiles strikes at printing facility killing seven people and injuring dozens more, it's the latest in a string of recent bombardments of kharkiv, is strategically located a city in northeast ukraine. President vlodymyr zelensky has spent the week appealing to ther countries to step up their involvement in the war, specifically mentioning the need for air defence systems and missile launchers. [ ]

>>> Thousands of mourners flocked to the streets as iran's president is laid to rest, the procession burial come of off days after him and the foreign minister were killed enough helicopter crash, 44 dignitaries attended the same when including representatives from iraq, pakistan, russia and china. >>> They are off, a day of recalling a general election, british pro- minister rishi sunak has hit the campaign trail, labour party leader was also out building a support as he tries to steal rishi sunak's job. The election will be held july 4th, many analysts say he is taking a big risk but some polls indicating his conservative party could be swept from power. >>> Cleanup is underway after a line of tornadoes ripped through a town in the central texas toppling the buildings and destroying homes due to extreme weather coming as part of the states under relentless heat waves, with about 45 degrees celsius in recent days, putting sentries temperature records and danger. [ ] ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) Loving the uncommon is a wonderful thing we have in common. ( ) (Lively mellow music) ( ) ( ) ikea. Bring home to life. [hallway noise] [exhale] ( ) Smiling first can help... ..someone find the courage to do the same. ( ) Febreze! Your bathroom... Needs Febreze Small Spaces... The always-on, odor-fighting air freshener you set and forget. No outlets used, no batteries needed, no effort required. So your bathroom stays continuously fresh for 45 days. That's the power of Febreze Small Spaces. A refocused healthcare system in Alberta means... Some of the people in this waiting room won't have to be here. This family could have a practitioner to call their own. These patients could have more continuing care options. This person could be accessing mental health treatment. Leaving fewer people in Urgent Care who can now access more timely acute care. Giving every Albertan the care you need, when and where you need it. Learn more at Alberta.ca/FocusedCare a message from the Government of Alberta. Closed captioning brought to you in part by HearingLife. Love your ears with a free hearing test at hearinglife.ca, & see how our personalised care can help you keep being you.

(intense music) Everything that you think theres no way to top it... this season tops it! Whoah! I've got to give you one of these (cheers) Announcer:Speaks words on screen Announcer: Citytv+ has new seasons of all your favourite shows on demand (crowd cheer))plus more. [dramatic music] Announcer: Start your free trialwith Prime video channels today. >> It's a blast from the past as the edmonton oilers take on the dallas stars in the playoffs but this time it is the western conference final and edmonton is officially canada's last hope to bring home a stanley cup this year. >> If you seem you've seen this mantra before, you have. This is an intensely ninth time freezing doused in the playoffs, student mcdonald with entertainment group is there for one of the rivalries most memorable moments. >> It was late in the series a home game and were down by three goals and anybody who was able to remember this night, building started clearing out with five minutes to go, then we have three products in the net to tied up seven overtime, overtime starts, building is backup at 17,000 people. >> Reporter: oilers van zyl decompressing after any abiding game seven win over vancouver but with that when it comes expectations, the edmonton oilers are canada's last chance for stanley cup. Running fans are showing up in big numbers both in the arena and outside of it soon monday night for the game in vancouver, couple thousand miles away. They got about 25,000 plus on-site here in ice district, little or 15,000 in the arena, 40,000 in the pauzé, 4000 in the fan park and fans just on the streets taking it in. >> Reporter: will many fans braved a chile there is a native again one, some fans notice at temperatures loss than others. >> Basically two, two, attend adp cameras one for each drive. 1920 by 1080 for this site, 1920 by 1080, a hundred 20-hertz. This is fitness man. Of delic than a thousand calories in a day and I'm 54 years old sue and I don't know if you make eye contact with the eyes or mouth. >> Just go with the eyes. >> Reporter: came two a saturday in dallas, reporting from edmonton, citynews u a pair of old playoff arrivals, edmonton and dallas meeting for the ninth time in the stanley cup playoffs but this is our first meeting since the 2003 western conference quarterfinals, a series as stars one pretwo. We pick this one up in the second period. No score, bracho kulak, shot deflect and he buries it. That extends his point streak to 13 games, tied for the third longest to begin a postseason and nhl history. Later in the frame, connor mcdavid deposit broken up, like hyman doing the dirty work and he scores his playoff leading 12th goal as edmonton leads two -ist zero and the fans in the ice district are loving that. You go to the third, it is to have been one, jason roberts and shot deflect its over to tyler sagan and he taps in his second goal of the game. Dallas ties at two and we headed to overtime. And offer the opening phase out, mcdavid gets his stick up on my duchenne, no penalty on the play despite him being cut open, by the referees are going to get together to discuss and mcdavid is given a double minor and the oilers caledon is not happy about that. On the ensuing power play stars looking to end data, robertson, beets skinner but he finds of the iranian and not long after robertson with another chance but he hits the post for a second time. The oilers is still have life, with under six to plano ot, in front, makes an unbelievable save, robbing him on the doorstep as we would need double overtime, where mcdavid looks to redeem himself. >> Hopkins will roll it down, came out, and he scores! It's over! 32 seconds and redirected from the slots! Connor mcdavid has a one-game one. >> Reporter: after missing a glorious chance in the first overtime, mcdavid redirect its home with a winner for the oilers is a take game at one, been to.

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts