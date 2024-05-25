CKEM - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 08:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #1

Never know what is going to happen next! Wow! -whoah! We've never seen anything like this before! The youngest ever on that stage! I'm sorry, I cant give you a yes (booing) I've got to give you one of these (intense music ) Announcer:Speaks words on screen [cheers and applause] >> Kelly: all right, before I go, one last to share. This is "what I'm liking." [cheers and applause] these last two years, christina applegate and jamie-lynn sigler have both been very open about their journeys living with ms. Now they are exploring their experience and an even more vulnerable way, sharing what they are going through in their new podcast. We have them on the line right now to tell us more. What is up, christina? Hi, jamie! Jamie, I will start with you. What made you want to do the podcast? >> Welcome mr. Tina and I have had such intimate and beautiful conversations over the last couple of years and even though I feel like I have been able to be honest and vulnerable with my own friends, with her, it just was even deeper and on another level because she understood intimately what I was going through. And our conversations started to vary, not just about ms, but the messiness of our lives, and being mothers, and actresses, and all of the things, and the way that we were able to open up and share. I give all the credit to christina. She said to me one day, jamie, I think we should put these conversations out there I think we should start a podcast. >> Kelly: christina, you have been on with us before and it is so beautiful, how open you are. >> On zoom. I want to be in person sometime, kelly. >> Kelly: I love, though, that you are so open about it. I think that y'all being open about whatever is going on in your life, whether it is ms or whatever, but go through all the things. It is a hard thing to do sometimes when you are in the limelight, because at some things you want to keep to yourself. It it is so beautiful how you were on the show last time, you are so honest. I think everybody is not generally that honest. What has the response been like for y'all? >> The response has been incredible. If for anything we are doing, what we set out to do, which was to test a lot of lives, make a lot of people not feel alone. Even though this is two people with ms and we have a lot of listeners, thousands and thousands of listeners that do have ms, they have other things going on. Whether it be mental health issues, whether it be going through a divorce, whether it be having trouble with their jerk teen. You know, whatever the case may be, they find a place and that is where we really speak our own truth and the ones that really hit me are we have, for one in particular, actually, from a couple different therapists, believe it or not, saying, I was knocked making a breakthrough with my patient who has ms. And then they found our podcast and it was like, the patient was able to say to the therapist how she was really feeling, by saying, listen to these women. But then also talk about our obsession with all things bravo television. >> Kelly: [laughs] >> All sorts of weird things. And we have our bodies on we have our buddies. We are lucky to have some really incredible buddies. Martin short, edie falco, today was jean smart. Really cool people. >> Kelly: thank you so much. This is really cool what you are doing. It's not easy to be open and honest. It can get old sometimes. Maybe I should keep this to myself. Maybe this will help somebody. It's a hard thing, that lying to toe sometimes. Thank you. I am liking your post right now. [cheers and applause] our season-long partner pilot pen, makers of g2, the the go-to pen of "the kelly clarkson show," want to spread, help you spread awareness for ms so they are donating $1,000 to the national multiples for sclerosis society. Thank youthank you, both, so much! Thank you to anya taylor-joy, chris hemsworth, lee jung-jae, y'all have a great day. If it's not, change it. [cheers and applause]

[cheers and applause] broadcasting from treaty 6 territory, also home to many diverse first nations, inuit and metis peoples. This is citynews. [ ] >> Speaker-02: the cities looking at increasing fares on public transit next year and edmontonians are fed up with the way that the city is spending money. >> It is a joke. >> Speaker-02: experts say that edmonton could see a mosquito boom. >> It is good that it is indigenous lead but it may help or not. >> Reporter: indigenous women say they have serious concerns about the rcmp adding a ribbon skirt to the uniform. >> Reconciliation is not just a ribbon skirt that a cop wears. >> Reporter: the truck driver behind the tragic humbled broncos crash has officially been ordered to be deported. The decision for jaskirat singh sidhu a came down today at an immigration and refugee board hearing. His lawyer had said all that is required to deport him is proof that he is not canadian and that he committed a serious crime. He drove through a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey team's bus back in 2018 at killing 16 people and injuring 13 others. He was sentenced to eight years in prison and granted full parole last year. He is a permanent resident originally from india. 's lawyer at the deportation process could take months or even years. >> Reporter: after rainy few days edmontonians are outside on a sunny friday enjoying the grass. With rain and sun comes mosquitoes. >> Reporter: wildfires are the worst in dry spring like we had last year but we had fewer mosquitoes. >> They do not usually make it out here. It is not bad on our balcony. >> I spray when I go outside. >> Reporter: that mosquito free spring is about to change. Anybody going outside we need to prepare for the worst after seeing the rest amount to precipitation all season and temperatures expected until next week. >> Personally not a fan of bug spray, I could wear fall clothing and cooler weather's. A jean jacket, mosquitoes are not going to bite through that. >> The last couple days I have been out jogging. After the rain and heat I have noticed a few bites. >> Reporter: the city of edmonton began mosquito control measures last month after what they call this the wants of the season but with extra rainfall they are advising edmontonians to take care of standing water. Some people are taking precautions others and not too worried about the bloodsuckers. What kind of precautions do you take? >> None. I just want them away if >> Reporter: reporting from edmonton, darcy ropchan, city news. >> Reporter: canada's last hope for stanley cup is on the line as the western conference final kicks off. They say everything is bigger in texas but will alberta be better? >> Reporter: I am here at the busy southgate transit centre where edmontonians are comic it going across the city. Speaking to those using public transit they are upset that the fares could be going up at 2025. >> They have wasted enough money in the city. It is time they started putting in more money to actually support some of these things. >> Reporter: the city is looking to make a little bit of money after public transit brought in millions less than what was expected in 2023. As a matter of fact the city budgeted to talk like $99 million from thiers but was short of that dollar by around 12 million. >> Each year we wanted to revenue performance in addition to financial performance for the closely. We know that we have had a revenue gap. >> Reporter: while transit revenue is down transit ridership is up to the city with more people using public transit during high inflation. One of the ways edmonton transit and the city of looking to get that money back is by raising fares. Passengers could see a 25-cent increase for one-time fares or 1-$2 for monthly passes. >> That is quite a lot. But we still have to continue taking the lrt. >> Reporter: users say that edmonton smartcard system has been hard to adjust to. One person claiming the car does not work consistent enough to be worth the hassle.

>> They do not work 90 percent of the time. You can ask anybody who uses that. >> Reporter: new fair prices were presented at city council on thursday after reports showed an overview of the theories, ridership numbers, on the status of admittance low income pass program. According to ets fair prices have not got up and for years and these price adjustments were approved by city council in 2022. >> Bingo report to council. They did give us the motion to look at all options to adjust the gap. We would do that research and analysis. A report going on at the end of august. For the discussions about it. >> Reporter: from edmonton, adam ziccarelli, city news. >> Reporter: as calgarians prepare for a busy travel season they are being warned of possible airport disruptions. It comes is more than 9000 unionized workers with the canada border services agency voted overwhelmingly for a strike mandate. The union says 96 percent of members voted in favour of taking job action, because I get a last resort. The union president a single to the key issues is aligning a cbsa wages with other law enforcement agencies. In a statement the federal government is saying it is fully committed to reaching a fair and reasonable agreement for border services employees. Mediation sessions are set for early june. If no deal is reached it could see delays at bland borders and longer lines at airport security heading into the summertime. >> Reporter: edmonton oilers of forward is still questionable heading into game number 2 of the western conference finals on saturday. He has not played regularly since the first round having missed a majority of the second round with a lingering ankle injury. The head coach is taking the cautious approach and helps to give the 34-year-old time to get to 100 percent. >> We have a decision to make. He is very close. More time off is only going to make it 100 percent. Right now he is probably 98 percent. Can come in the lineup. Now we have to make a decision on what is best for our team. He has not played for a while. But a player like adam would be a huge boost to our team. That is something we have to decide. >> Reporter: a blast from the past is the edmonton oilers take on the dallas stars in the playoffs. This time it is the western conference final and edmonton is officially canada's last hope to bring home a stanley cup last year. If it seems like you have seen this matchup before you have. This is admittance night time dallas in the playoffs. >> Late in the series, a home game, down by three goals. Anybody who was they will remember this night. The building started clearing out with about five minutes ago, about half the building left, tie up in seven over time. Going back up to 17,000 people. >> Reporter: or there's fans are still decompressing after a nailbiting win over vancouver. But with that when it comes expectations. The edmonton oilers are canada's last hope for stanley cup this year. >> Monday night for the clinching game here in vancouver. A couple thousand miles away we have 25,000 plus on-site here. Over 15,000 in the arena about 4000 in the plaza, 7000 in our van parked. Fans on the street taking it in. >> Reporter: many oilers fans braved the chilly thursday night for game one some fans notice the game less than others. >> 21080 p. Cameras, one for each side. , 120-hertz. This is fitness man. I have done 9000 calgary -- calories a day I am 54,000 -- I am 54 years old. >> Reporter: came to a saturday and dallas. Reporting from edmonton, darcy ropchan, city news. >> It is really sad that we are losing this. >> Reporter: the saddledome, olympic plaza, and changes to olympic park. Why some people feel like the city's olympic legacy is beginning to fade. >> I actually thought it might be a I generated. >> Reporter: the rcmp is now allowing officers to where the ribbon skirt is -- as part of the uniform. Some say that this is pandering and others say

