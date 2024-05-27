CKAL - Sunday, May 26, 2024 - 08:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #4

of peace, prosperity and security in the region. Apply to state solution. [ End of Interpretation ] >> Reporter: with the sheer amount of death and destruction caused by this or that was called for an end to the violence being echoed worldwide. Including right outside israeli prime minister benjamin and danielle's front door. Outlook continue rally in tel aviv demanding the prime minister present a plan for an endgame to the work and take concrete actions return the remaining hostages. For citynews and colleen donahue. >>> I'm having really fun. >> Reporter: this week and was the airdrie children's festival. This is an annual festival that happens every year at the end of may and is completely free to families. >> We want people to come out and have an opportunity to learn something new at get some entertainment, play some games and just have a great family event that the costs there probably a fortune. >> Reporter: despite the rainy weather, many kids enjoy the festivities. >> There having a great time. Festival is is something we look forward to every single year remember kids count on the days -- put together by all the amazing volunteers. >> Reporter: one within particular top kids about the water cycle and how water gets to airdrie. >> We were talking about water conversation -- conservation and just talking more good ways you can save water at home. As we know we are looking at a pretty dry summer so registering to get ready for that and get the message out there to kids and also to parents. >> Reporter: the goal of the festival is to give children the chance to see and do things you might ordinarily get the chance to do. >> We have unicycles from argentina. >>> Saturday kicked of the second day of the royal canadian international circus at the malls just north of calgary. Circus is located under the massive big top at crossfire and melt. >> It back many, many years and we have amazing acts from all over the world that are swelling, that are exciting, that are beautiful. We have accent go back two, six eight generations. >> Reporter: some of the acts initial including the will of destiny can a motorcycle global that moving around st located 80 kilometres an hour and a human cannibal -- cannonball and more. >> Reporter: this is a family-friendly event and there's a total of 17 shows running from may 24th to june 2nd.

>>> It's always good to have the kids come out and have fun there might be like the right camera games and treats. >> Reporter: despite the rain and the festival season was in full swing in st. Albert as hundreds of visitors showed up at the rainmaker festival midway sunday afternoon. >> The -- this is a rainmaker, you know? Soja it's, okay,, will offer it out a little bit and get a little wet and it's fine. >> Rain or shine, you know, it doesn't bother us. >> Reporter: what's your favourite part today? >> The riots! >> Reporter: rainmaker festival kicks off friday featuring operate a variety of activity live music rides and a rodeo. >> We woke up super early. >> I love the rides the carnival games are great, I mean, winning prizes is always fun. >> Reporter: the best of all in the volunteer base of it and has been an annual tradition for over 55 years. Hosted by the state a family of kids. >> We say that this is a labour of love remarked of the family -- money we make goes to our full of money to contribute back to the community. >> Is a tradition. >> Announcer: next on citynews. >>> I think it's really sad actually that you see this -- >> Reporter: the saddledome at olympic plaza and changes to canada olympic park. While some calgarians -- why some calgarians feel the city's olympic legacy is beginning to fade. >>> I'm 72 so I've seen it already extracts about rental prices cat food, and soaring numbers at the pump. What -- are taking action

and soaring numbers at the pump. Embracing key strategies like tracking our expenses in creating a budget seems to be working. >> I think is fabulous. Stress can be really polarizing, it can be toxic, it can stop us in our tracks. >> Reporter: according to a recent study 88% of albertans are taking action to reduce financial stress. >> Having a plan is so critical, having where you are and having that controlled confidence in where you're going back and the other component is working with a financial professional like a certified financial planner. >> [ Inaudible ] >> Reporter: is an issue that spans generations but there are different ways to approach the same stresses. >> Certain generations just want to know what to do and not really engage with -- and the younger folk want to know what's going on. >> When you get a paycheck it's kind of like getting -- only half of it is saved and error -- recipe can maybe get smacked have fun with it and the rest is on things that you need. >> Just saving and hoping that by the time I start doing all of this on my own that I'll be able to support myself. >> Reporter: and realizing that taking steps to address financial stress will in turn provide you with clarity. >> At some point you reevaluate -- your spending. You start to spend on places -- we spent a bit smarter. >> Reporter: in calgary, phoenix phillips, citynews. >>> We're really proud to be here in calgary and the citizens are starting to really get to know who we are and commence forever the calgary black film festival is back in our city is aiming to spread inclusion and diversity both in front and behind the camera. >>> That building is known around the world for calgary. >> Reporter: as a group of calgarians continue to try and preserve one of calgary's most iconic fixtures in the city's skylines at the saddledome changes at the limbic park and plaza have some feeling the city's on the big legacy is beginning to fade. >> That is our culture. A month of generation or brick -- halliburton and that in our heritage and when that's off the landscape, we are going to hurt our image worldwide. >> Reporter: with the dome is not the only piece of olympic investor to the extent to come down. In to a being that ski jumps cop were decommissioned you to a lack of funding and olympic plaza is about to overgrow a major redevelopment. >> Reporter: some people feel calgary is slowly losing his olympic legacy that help shape the city into what it is today. >> Is very sad actually. I'm shocked that they're even doing things like that especially the saddledome. >> Calgary's progress of the changing. The structure of the temperament let's not forget our history, let's keep it raw, there for people to see and understand. >> Reporter: agreement as a pilotte has launched an online survey giving calgarians a chance to have their say on what the revamped olympic plaza should look like. As for the saddledome's replacement, groundwork for the new arena has already began. The final design has yet to be released but one member would save our saddledome says he hopes the new building will feature some saddledome form. >> I'm with the new -- -- is such an important part of calgary, original calgarians reload smacked. >> Reporter: the new event centre is expected to be completed by 2027 while the new look on the plaza is at the open 28. In calgary, jayden wasney, citynews,.

>>> Meachem dmu students with a need for speed. [ Cheering ] >> You don't really expect that students in university would be able to do something like this off. >> Reporter: in formula car event built from scratch ready today on on the corporate -- competition. >>> Really, really proud to be here in calgary and the citizens are starting to really get to know who we are and kind of support. >> Reporter: the fourth calgary black film festival is back working -- here at the globe cinema in the city's downtown. This year's event consisting of 35 pounds, panels and workshops all aiming to spread the message of inclusion and diversity both in front and behind the camera. And those making these forms say the journey has been hard >> Budgets in canada are not the best for feature films, short films, any kind of foam so it's really difficult to be just coming up as a black artist trying to get any kind of funding. >> Is mostly about access. Given opportunities to put your in front of so many people or to be given the outlets or even resources to allocate record your ideas at right I think that is allocate a major major major difficulty. >> Reporter: despite these struggles the opening-night was a time to celebrate. >> The theme is almost -- always black joy, black excellence and black community. So there is -- we just take every opportunity to celebrate black creators especially in the film industry and give the community of calgary an opportunity to see themselves on the screen. >> Reporter: the fourth calgary black film festival runs from may 24th to the 28 and you can attend in person or in-line. For more information you can head to black -- calgary black film.com. In calgary, henna saeed.com [ Cheering ] >>> Today is the big unveiling of the toronto -- so as we call it dm 24, you don't really expect that students and universities would be able to pull something like this off. >> I'm super excited to be unveiling our car, we've been working hundred of hours to get ready especially this weekend to get our livery done in time. -- not sleeping. >> Reporter: this year marks the 30th anniversary of the formula racing program at the university several departments coming together in unison to plan and construct the open real racer >> Is such a lovely -- everyone is so nice and everyone is a welcoming and becomes a little family. I think it takes a lot of trust and -- >> I'm feeling a great sense of pride. Were extreme he proud of our students in the line team that they read like this one like the formula team, is a great learning experience that -- >> Reporter: aspects of the electric beasts are impressive. >> Max voltage max voltage is 352 volts and its work is 2075 metres with the horsepower of around 38 kilowatts with his! And see how the machine stack up against the competition. >> Will have a speed test, will have a range task, filters and we'll have our amazing -- which become first-place in internationally few years in a row so fingers crossed for that again this year. >> Reporter: and weller team consists of dozens of students that only a select few have the chance to get handwheel. >> And never thought I would be one of the drivers. I just like designing it, I never thought I would be where I am but it goes much faster when you're inside it and -- and when you look at it from the outside perspective. And is a lot more tiring. >> Reporter: time will tell if this year's model is poised for a podium finish. Rob flack citynews.

