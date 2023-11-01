CK Police Receive Grant Funding to Bolster Victim Support

The Minister of the Solicitor General has awarded the Chatham-Kent Police Service grant funding for Project Waypoint, an initiative to strengthen victim support services in investigations involving human trafficking, child exploitation, and intimate partner violence.

The grant includes allocations for several crucial areas, including training programs, public awareness campaigns, technological enhancements, and facility improvements. Key initiatives encompass Intensive Child Forensic Interview training for officers, conducted in collaboration with Child and Youth workers from LinCK, to establish a consistent and sensitive approach to interviewing child victims.

Additionally, funds will be directed toward upgrading interview spaces in alignment with evidence-based and trauma-informed guidelines. Technological advancements will also be implemented to aid in detecting, extracting, and categorizing data in cases related to internet child exploitation. Various educational and public awareness campaigns focused on combating Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation are also part of the plan.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service reaffirms its unwavering commitment to prioritize the safety and well-being of victims, offering immediate support and ensuring their physical security. This commitment extends further to ensuring that victims' voices are heard, advocating for their rights, and actively seeking justice. Project Waypoint underscores the Chatham-Kent Police Service's pivotal role as protectors and advocates for the community's most vulnerable members, working tirelessly to restore a sense of security and justice for those affected.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter