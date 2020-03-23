CK Asset Holdings Limited (HKG:1113) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

A week ago, CK Asset Holdings Limited (HKG:1113) came out with a strong set of annual numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 3.1% to hit HK$82b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at HK$7.89, some 2.3% above whatthe analysts had expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on CK Asset Holdings after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the 13 analysts covering CK Asset Holdings, is for revenues of HK$70.4b in 2020, which would reflect a chunky 15% reduction in CK Asset Holdings's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dive 26% to HK$5.82 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of HK$74.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of HK$6.58 in 2020. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a real cut to earnings per share numbers.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn thatthe analysts have cut their price target 13% to HK$60.50. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic CK Asset Holdings analyst has a price target of HK$95.19 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at HK$37.40. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 15%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 9.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that CK Asset Holdings's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for CK Asset Holdings. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of CK Asset Holdings's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for CK Asset Holdings going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for CK Asset Holdings (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to take into consideration.

