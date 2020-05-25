CJF Awards ceremony going virtual on June 11

Lisa LaFlamme joins Rick Mercer to present the awards

TORONTO, May 25, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is showcasing its annual CJF Awards as a virtual ceremony. The webcast will take place on June 11 at 1 p.m. EDT, with a rebroadcast of the event that evening at 7 p.m. EDT. The virtual event, which will be free to watch, replaces the formal gala that had been scheduled for October 30.

Lisa LaFlamme, Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor, CTV National News, will present the awards at the CJF Awards virtual ceremony on June 11. (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Foundation)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lisa LaFlamme, Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor, CTV National News, will present the awards alongside previously-announced CJF Awards host Rick Mercer, the longtime star of the former CBC show The Rick Mercer Report.

To watch the ceremony, register at this link.

With COVID-19 pandemic measures constantly evolving and given the uncertainty with respect to larger gatherings, the CJF has pivoted its programming—including its popular J-Talks speaker series—to an online format.

The CJF Awards celebrates excellence in journalism by honouring those who have made significant contributions to the profession and by recognizing emerging talent.

"It's more important than ever to showcase the vital work of journalists and to honour them in this new reality," says Natalie Turvey, CJF President and Executive Director. "We appreciate it's a challenging time for everyone, which makes the CJF all the more grateful for the continued and generous support of our sponsors in helping us celebrate one of the cornerstones of a healthy democracy."

The online event will feature a CJF Tribute to Anna Maria Tremonti, Host of the CBC podcast More, for her exceptional CBC broadcast career covering conflict zones and current affairs. Kim Bolan, Investigative Reporter with the Vancouver Sun, will be recognized with the CJF Lifetime Achievement Award for her fearless commitment to truth in the face of life threats and intimidation covering gangs and organized crime stories. Both will deliver thank-you remarks from their homes.

Story continues

Winners will be announced for the following prestigious awards:

- CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism, in the small and large media categories;

- The Landsberg Award; and

- Atkinson Fellowship in Public Policy.

Other awards recognized during the virtual ceremony include:

- CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships;

- CJF-Facebook Journalism Project News Literacy Award; and

- Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award.

Visit the website to view all shortlists and winners.

The CJF Awards thanks the generous support of presenting sponsor Scotiabank.

The CJF also thanks sponsors BMO Financial Group, Google News Initiative, Labatt Breweries of Canada, the Jackman Foundation, Facebook Journalism Project, Medtronic, Accenture, Rogers, Thomson Reuters, CBC/Radio-Canada, RBC, General Motors of Canada, Intact Financial, Coca-Cola Canada, CTV News, Sobeys, CIBC, Maple Leaf Foods, Fasken and Huawei Canada.

Thanks also to in-kind supporters The Globe and Mail, Postmedia Network, Toronto Star, Vancouver Sun, The Canadian Press, Porter Airlines and Cision.

#CJFawards

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates, and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

Rick Mercer, the longtime star of the former CBC show The Rick Mercer Report, is the host of the CJF Awards virtual ceremony on June 11.. (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Foundation)

CJF 30-year logo (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Foundation)

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/25/c7330.html