CJCH - Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - 04:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #7

properly. And it's an unusual name. >> Text messages to mcinerney claimed her daughter's phone was broken. So she had a new one and a new number that wasn't set up with the bank yet she has to borrow money to pay some bills. So she asked me to do that for her and she would reimburse. >> That is what I did after mcinerney e-transferred $2500 and didn't hear anything from her daughter. She called her original number to find out her daughter knew nothing about the messages and that she had been scammed. It was $2500 that I let go to who I thought was her. And it wasn't. We all use text messaging and of course, cyber criminals know this. So they're coming after us on the tools and technologies like text messaging. >> Where we spend our time. Tech expert carmi levy says criminals are scouring through social media looking for names, numbers and addresses anything they can use to customize of fake text message to make it seem more believable. He advises never send money to anyone on the basis of a text call. The person from whom it seems to be coming asked them, did you text me and ask for money if the answer is no, you know that a scam attempts. Mcinerney was with royal bank and a request for refund was denied. The spokesperson told ctv news. We remind clients to take precautions to ensure they are dealing with a trusted source when transferring or receiving funds. Mcinerney wanted to warn others about this scam. >> They work on your emotions, using your children against year, you know, like who wouldn't want to help their child. Pat foran. >> Ctv news. >> Local leaders in southern new brunswick met today for the areas very first state of the region. Panel where there appears to be an appetite for municipal cooperation. As ctv's nick moore reports, that certainly a shift from the past. >> Here to cooperation and collaboration were 2 words used often today at the st. John chambers, state of the region event. The idea of cooperation certainly evolved. We have to look at where we are today. You cannot go back in history and say this isn't the way we used to do it. Not too long ago. Cooperation maven followed quickly by the word amalgamation, especially between quispamsis rothesay and st. John. The contentious question he's now off the table following municipal reforms last year. Today, the 7 local leaders on stage, which also included grand-bay westfield hampton, the village of fundy, saint martins and the fundy rural district seem to be more comfortable in working together. We will attract businesses and we will get those housing developments. The regional transportation in place and so forth. We need to high density in order to provide these amenities in the services to people. What a lot of folks have realized. I certainly for me. >> Is that we're not going to get there. And last for all. Speaking the same language, unless we're all advocating for the same things. And that means working together as a region for fundy rural district chair ray ridelle working together is critical. >> The district he represents isn't even connected. We are composed of a series of fragments. It's huge. It's absolutely huge and it's none continuous. >> Which is a real problem from the service point of view. I think there is an understanding that we all need to be grabbing or and moving the region forward together instead of a instead of in silos. Tourism, transportation and tax reforms were mentioned as topics the area should be working together on. >> With the provincial government, it for ctv news, st. John. >> Still to come, rounds of rain and showers moving into the region and the risk of thunder showers. Kalin is working on the forecast. You will have the details on ( ) ( ) (Clock ticking)TYLENOL Rapid ReleaseGelcaps are scientifically designedto quickly release medicine and effectively relieve pain. Tylenol. Rapid Release. Rapid relief. Captain, the Cable Emperor has established contact. Put him through. May the lag be with you. Both: May the lag be with you. What's the status? Their ship has escaped, Your Eminence. They're just too fast. I see. Well don't worry, good things come to those who... (Static) Who what? "...who wait," captain. He's frozen again. Of course he is. Classic Cable Empire. ( ) Leon's Spring it on event ends Wednesday! Get incredible deals on furniture. Save up to 50% on select clearance mattresses.

Save up to $1,000 on select Appliance and tv packages. Last chance to spring into savings. theres always something to look forward to at The Berkeley. As we age, staying active and engaged becomes even more important. It not only improves our quality of life Its a lot more fun! Find out what our residents are looking forward to - See our activities calendar online, or come for a tour. Visit TheBerkeley.com The Berkeley. Love this stage of life! (music) Ram Power Days are here.The power to choose fromthe most awarded truck brand over the last five years. Like Ram Classic.As versatile as it is capable. Ram 1500, voted bestlarge pickup in Canada. Or Ram Heavy Dutywith a no-charge Cummins. And you don't pay for 90 days. The power is yours.The time is now. Get 20% off msrp on Ram Classic for up to $14,200 in discounts. Plus get 4.99% financing. The qeii Home Lottery final deadline is midnight Friday! Live lakeside in Glen Arbour with the 1.8 million dollar Grand Prize Showhome awarded with $50,000! Absolute final deadline midnight Friday! QE2HomeLottery.com She'll never bend the knee. The greens are coming for you, Rhaenyra, and for your children. (Dramatic music) Otto: It is your great privilege to witness this, a new day for our realm! (Cheering) (Roar) Rhaenyra: We don't choose our destiny. It chooses us. . Messi magic once again Oh Canada!! their time has come The stage is set And it is spectacular!! Sullivan's crossing new episode on ctv that's a shot from our web cam of the petitcodiac river looking towards dieppe from moncton, where it is currently 26 degrees at 6.30 in the evening. That's impressive cyclists, people walking the dog every month. This probably enjoying the weather patio weather for sure across many parts. Not surprising given this heat we're seeing, you know, some good stories from the fields is a jonathan macinnis had for us earlier. All isn't that nice to see all those apple blossoms in bloom. >> They're hoping that's going to lead to a good crop this year. You're talking about a little bit of wet weather coming in which certainly be a good thing as well, because the like that. Yeah, but it's going to hit miss around the results and maybe not everybody getting as much rain as we would like to see it at that round of rain and showers. I was certainly well, I bring this up that. Yeah. There you go there. Certain temperatures have come west where there were so high for so long. But look at that single digits. Speaking of rain and showers, calgary's reporting showers one hour ago sitting at 8 degrees. We've got to pretty loyal viewer in the calgary area. James barnes from the maritimes originally was saying they say can you have to move back to greenwood, the annapolis valley. So those humidex values making field low 30's for greenwood for today and was feeling a little bit envious. And with the temperatures of near 8 right now in calgary, of course, we do know that western parts of the country could have you some cooler, some damp weather conditions to help out with some of the wildfires that were ongoing. Taking a look at other places in the west. 13 degrees at vancouver right now. 14 regina and 16 at winnipeg. Up north white horse sitting at 11. It's sunshine and 17 at yellowknife. The moment a callow is sitting at 0. >> Speaking of heat, a lot of heat is built up to parts of southern ontario. Southern quebec little there is a cold front comes in, it's causing a bit of an issue is a combination of hot, muggy air and lift from that front has created some severe thunderstorms for them this afternoon. Some of those severe thunderstorms producing some tornadoes, really some tornado warnings. Montreal sitting at 31 per tonne at 29 degrees. Halifax sitting at 26 20 at charlottetown and it is cooler for st. John's in the out on the outlaw, newfoundland sitting at 6 degrees. Our forecast timeline for cloud cover and precipitation has moved to the first part of this evening. There still and southern areas of new brunswick in a few spots of nova scotia. Very low chance of a spotty shower. The rest the night, partly cloudy with fog patches, but near and after midnight, another round of some very isolated showers expected to develop starting around the fredericton area. But interesting down through moncton, the southeast and towards northern areas. Mainland nova scotia, cumberland colchester counties around the minus basin, parts of the north shore with that initial round of showers or is

a low risk of some small thunderstorms. Additionally, during the early morning hours of thursday, round of showers and a higher chance of thunderstorms will move into northern areas of new brunswick as we move through thursday afternoon into thursday evening, a second round of some rain and some showers is expected to move west to east across new brunswick in once again at higher risk of thunderstorms with those. Those thunderstorms along with lightning could bring some localized rainfall totals between 20 and 40 millimetres also be a chance of showers across prince edward island eastern areas of nova scotia through the day on thursday and a higher chance of scattered showers for other areas. Nova scotia later thursday evening and thursday night winds for tomorrow will be out of the south, sustained 10 to 20 kilometres per hour. Some gusts between 20 and 40 kilometres per hour. A low temperatures for tonight are going to be on the milder side for all 3 maritime provinces. You can see a lot low. Temperatures expect to be in the range of 9 to 15 degrees highs for still around the low to mid 20's for the northwest, new brunswick, a little bit cooler towards the northeast, a 15 to 20 degrees. 22 at miramichi 26 for fredericton tomorrow, 18 at st. John and 26 degrees for moncton and the southeast, prince edward island for tomorrow with high temperatures in the low to mid 20's. Parts of the coastline, though, between 17 and 19 degrees, eastern areas, nova scotia for cape breton tomorrow does cool with some cloudier conditions in a few showers. Still looking at some highs for parts of the eastern areas. Mainland nova scotia around the mid 20's except cooler on the atlantic coastline, the low to mid 20's for north and central parts of the province and still warm into the southwest of nova scotia except coastal areas in the southwest, areas like yarmouth and barrington will be close to the 15. For new brunswick periods of rain for tomorrow. Risk of thunderstorms, a chance of isolated showers on friday. Again, a risk of thunderstorms saturday, a mix of sun and cloud chance of showers. The end of the weekend on sunday. Rain possible monday night into tuesday of next week for nova scotia in the forecast, lower chance of a shower with a lower risk of a small thunderstorms. Well, on friday, saturday, a mix of sun and cloud, a chance of showers. The end of the weekend on sunday. Rain possible on tuesday of next week for prince edward island in the forecast, the chance of showers with a risk of small thunderstorms over the next couple of days. Cooler on saturday, less humid air as well. After that chance of showers on sunday and there is some rain in the forecast on tuesday of next week time. All right, we'll see you later in the show. Coming up next. We'll talk about that scary in the skies. All the turbulence and then we have the scene. >> Hi, I'm old man luedecke. And later in the program, we'll tell you about my new album. She told me where to go coming out friday. May 24th stay tuned. >> I didn't hear get 9 more bikes remain to give away it a bike on move. 100 listen for the k And then we show it like this and you think: "That can't be $4.99." Guess what? The Subway 6 inch Turkey Breast sub is only $4.99. Not forever. Offer ends June 23rd. I have a disability, but I'm not fragile. My first big hit, was a rush. It made me feel alive in a way only sports can. Because of partners like Bell, I get to feel it on the world stage. And now I get to share that feeling with the next generation. The next lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot is a massive $52 million! Imagine the possibilities Plus, the Classic $5 million jackpot. [alc Sting] What if there was a more enjoyable banking experience? One where you hear more “yes”? And where you can ask anything? No really, anything. You can bank on us. Get started today. Cua - the better way to bank. ( ) In 1982, I founded Wagners Law to advocate for injured Nova Scotians. And since then, we've pursued and won remedies for thousands of victims of motor vehicle accidents. We've also helped shape new laws and policies that protect all Nova Scotians. Our team at Wagners is proud to celebrate 40 years of helping Nova Scotians get their lives back to normal. Wagners, your personal injury law firm. ( ) Now is the time to transform your driveway or parking lot. Call fa contractors today and save 50%. Fa contractors has a special spring paving offer perfect for homeowners and businessowners. Book your paving project now and save 50% Commercial or residential fa contractors has you covered. Visit fa contractors dot ca or call 902-333-4424 for your free estimate.

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts