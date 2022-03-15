CJC Consultant Named 'Consultant of the Year' at 2022 Women In Technology Awards

Senior Consultant at CJC Wins ‘Consultant of the Year' at the 2022 Women in Technology Data Awards

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Sara Baker, Senior Consultant at CJC, a multi-award-winning consultancy and leading IT services provider for the financial markets, has been named ‘Consultant of the Year' by WatersTechnology at the Women in Technology Data Awards 2022.

The ‘Consultant of the Year' award recognises Sara's first-class expertise and the capabilities of the wider Commercial Management team. She joined CJC's Commercial Management team in 2016 and immediately assisted in acquiring a new managed service client. Sara continues to play a significant role with operational support (OaaS) clients and consultancy projects, becoming one of the most in-demand and leading CJC consultants since.

See more at: https://cjcit.com/services/commercial-management/

The Women in Technology and Data Awards by Waters Technology recognise, promote, and celebrates the outstanding contribution that women make to technology and data roles across the capital markets.

Delighted by the news, Sara Baker, Senior Market Data Consultant at CJC said, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank WatersTechnology for this award. It is wonderful to be recognised amongst my peers. This award motivates me to continue to deliver the best services and solutions to all our clients and I believe this will inspire the younger team members within CJC. As a working mother and as any parent knows, juggling and finding a balance between work and family is not easy, particularly over the last 2 years. Therefore, to be recognised at this time is especially rewarding."

Wei-Shen Wong, Asia Editor for WatersTechnology, comments: "Despite the challenging environment, Sara's depth of experience and ability to foster strong relationships helped CJC to continue delivering process improvements to clients. The judges were most impressed with Sara's tenacity in ensuring CJC clients are well-served, as well her dedication to the wellbeing of her team."

Janet Mail, Head of Commercial Management, says: "Sara is a very capable individual and I am delighted that she has been recognised with this well-deserved award. She is equally respected by both her colleagues and clients for her dedication and work ethic. Sara is driven to deliver excellence in all that she does, and her capability to quickly assess a situation and understand all the touchpoints within an organisation makes her a powerful addition to any engagement that she is involved with. CJC is proud to have her in the team."

About Crown Jewel Consultants (CJC)

CJC is the leading market data technology consultancy and service provider for global financial markets. CJC provides multi-award-winning consultancy, operations support (OaaS), cloud solutions, and professional services for mission-critical market data systems. CJC is ISO 27001 certified, enabling CJC's partners the freedom to focus on their core business.

About WatersTechnology

WatersTechnology is a leading publisher that focuses on data & technology challenges facing the capital markets; incorporating Inside Market Data, Inside Reference Data, Buy-Side Technology, and Sell-Side Technology.

