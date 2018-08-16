CJ McCollum remains critical of Warriors signing stars: 'It's disgusting'

CJ McCollum is still critical of Golden State's moves during the offseason, calling stars signing with the Warriors "disgusting."

The Blazers guard was in China and made an appearance on China Central Television when he was asked: "Maybe in the future, the Warriors would become a team that everybody, when he became a free agent would join them, get a championship, and then go to another team ... What do you think?"

McCollum responded he would never do that and said he's built differently than guys who want to jump on the bandwagon.

"I would never do anything of that nature. I think that's disgusting. It's disgusting," McCollum said. "I would never do that. I'm not built like those guys. I was raised differently.

"I think some players will take that route. But most guys have too much pride, want to really win on their own or in their certain organizations and aren't gonna just jump the bandwagon."

McCollum's older brother, Errick McCollum, echoed the same sentiment as he wrote, in part, on Twitter: "We have been taking the harder route our whole careers, why stop now!?"

McCollum's comments come just weeks after the Blazers guard got into a spat with Kevin Durant while discussing Golden State signing DeMarcus Cousins.

He later tweeted in his defense that he's "happy" and to "stop making me look like a scorn man sheesh." But what gained more traction was a reply, rather then the original tweet itself.

Twitter user, @ChocDelight1980, replied to McCollum's tweet saying: "Win a playoff game then talk."

McCollum's response: "I'm trying Jennifer," which made its rounds the social media site prompting McCollum to ask for a t-shirt with the saying.

