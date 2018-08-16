CJ McCollum remains critical of Warriors signing stars: 'It's disgusting'

CJ McCollum is still critical of Golden State's moves during the offseason, calling stars signing with the Warriors "disgusting."

The Blazers guard was in China and made an appearance on China Central Television when he was asked: "Maybe in the future, the Warriors would become a team that everybody, when he became a free agent would join them, get a championship, and then go to another team ... What do you think?"

McCollum responded he would never do that and said he's built differently than guys who want to jump on the bandwagon.

CJ McCollum went on @CCTV and said that star players joining the Warriors is 'disgusting' and 'I would never do that'



: @NBA_Reddit pic.twitter.com/rcno5SMQJA



— Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) August 15, 2018

"I would never do anything of that nature. I think that's disgusting. It's disgusting," McCollum said. "I would never do that. I'm not built like those guys. I was raised differently.

"I think some players will take that route. But most guys have too much pride, want to really win on their own or in their certain organizations and aren't gonna just jump the bandwagon."

McCollum's older brother, Errick McCollum, echoed the same sentiment as he wrote, in part, on Twitter: "We have been taking the harder route our whole careers, why stop now!?"

All facts no ! We have been taking the harder route our whole careers, why stop now!? ‍♂️ it’s that more satisfying when you work and fight for it https://t.co/ubxNNk65o6 — Errick McCollum (@ErrickM3) August 15, 2018

Story Continues

McCollum's comments come just weeks after the Blazers guard got into a spat with Kevin Durant while discussing Golden State signing DeMarcus Cousins.

He later tweeted in his defense that he's "happy" and to "stop making me look like a scorn man sheesh." But what gained more traction was a reply, rather then the original tweet itself.

Y’all stay bringing up old stuff. Yall got me out here looking like a bitter ex. 1 of the best teams ever assembled W/ 2 players you could argue are top 15 greatest to lace them up. 4 hall of famers w/ another one on the way. I’m happy stop making me look like a scorn man sheesh https://t.co/4xVYw5FDOv — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 15, 2018

Twitter user, @ChocDelight1980, replied to McCollum's tweet saying: "Win a playoff game then talk."

McCollum's response: "I'm trying Jennifer," which made its rounds the social media site prompting McCollum to ask for a t-shirt with the saying.

Im trying Jennifer — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 15, 2018

MORE: Kyle Kuzma on LeBron James-led Lakers: ‘We think that a lot of people are underestimating us’