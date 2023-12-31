CJ Holmes: Three bold Nets predictions for 2024-25

NEW YORK — The Nets enter the new year sitting right in the mix for a playoff appearance. Everything considered, some might say that Jacque Vaughn’s team has already exceeded expectations.

But what else could be in store for Brooklyn as the calendar turns? Here are three bold predictions for the team in 2024-25.

Simmons eventually finds his rhythm

Whether it has been because of injuries or attitude, it has been nearly impossible for Simmons to stay on the court over his last few seasons in the NBA. He has already missed a chunk of games in Brooklyn since being acquired by the team in 2022-23. But once healthy, he should experience some sort of resurgence in 2024-15.

In his first six games for the Nets this season, Simmons averaged 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. While his scoring remains down dating back to his days in Philadelphia, it is clear that he remains one of the best rebounders in the game. The same could be said about his playmaking skills as a point-forward type, and that has been a critical component that the Nets have missed this season. A team full of solid scorers could use more of that — along with the defensive versatility Simmons brings at 6-foot-10.

Simmons was playing with great levels of energy and determination at both ends of the court before he went down with his first major injury of 2023-24. Evidence of that can be traced back to his preseason performances.

While it remains unknown when Simmons will return to the court, eventually he will. The Nets will be a better team because of it and Simmons will have a chance to get his career back on track. That is not to say that he will return to an All-Star level, but he should be much more productive than he had been in recent years.

Bridges makes first All-Star team

Some might consider this idea a stretch, but why not? Since arriving in Brooklyn with Cam Johnson last season, all Mikal Bridges has done is elevate his play on offense while retaining the same tenacious defense that made him a household name in the first place.

Bridges may not be the offensive threat that Kevin Durant is, but he is unquestionably one of the better wings in the Eastern Conference and the best all-around player on a competitive Nets team.

Now it is time for the 27-year-old forward to finally get his flowers.

While Bridges has not been immune to occasional offensive slumps, his efficiency has been among the best in the NBA. Do not forget, this is a player who put up 34 points in a half, has already eclipsed 40 points twice and has knocked down countless clutch shots for Brooklyn this season.

Bridges has been competing against guys like Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for frontcourt recognition in the Eastern Conference, but an argument can be made that he is just as deserving. And it appears that he is only getting better.

Nets make playoffs as six seed or better

Brooklyn has enjoyed few games this season where its roster has been at full strength. When the Nets eventually get to that point, or close to it, it is easy to see why they would be a tough team to handle.

With that said, the Nets — with or without an All-Star — have been one of the more competitive teams in the Eastern Conference. And with the way things have been trending for the team lately, one can assume that they will not tumble too far into mediocrity before catching themselves.

In fact, Vaughn’s team probably has another winning streak or two in them. When that happens, they will be able to steer clear of the Play-In Tournament and comfortably secure a spot in the postseason long before their 82-game slate ends.