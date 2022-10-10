Russia’s revenge: Moscow targets Kyiv and Ukraine’s cities after attack on Crimean bridge

Arpan Rai
·2 min read

A series of explosions hit the centre of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday and many are feared either dead or injured, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

“Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district - in the centre of the capital,” Mr Klitschko said on Telegram. “Details later,” he added.

The mayor said: “Unfortunately, there are wounded and killed in several places.”

Emergency services have said there were dead and wounded in Kyiv but gave no further details of casualties, reported Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.

A Reuters witness reported a cloud of black smoke rising from buildings. Witnesses also saw a huge crater at one of the city centre’s intersections and nearby cars completely wrecked, blackened and struck with shrapnel.

Local reports said that at least four explosions were heard from the city centre. The attack on the Ukrainian capital comes after months of calm with a majority of Russian offensive concentrated on the besieged country’s northeast, south and frontlines.

“Series of massive explosions in Kyiv. Woke my wife and I up and we ran from bed to the bomb shelter. Nothing this intense in Kyiv for months,” said Ukraine-based war reporter Nolan Peterson.

The explosions in the capital city were followed by more missile attacks in western Ukraine’s Lviv and Ternopil and in central Ukraine’s Dnipro, local reports added.

“Multiple explosions are being reported in cities all across the country. Eyewitnesses are reporting powerful explosions and power outages in Kyiv,” reported The Kyiv Independent.

A photo shared by Lesia Vasylenko, a member of Ukraine‘s parliament on Twitter showed at least one explosion occurred near the main building of the Kyiv National University in central Kyiv.

Recent fighting has focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, where six missiles were launched overnight on Saturday from Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.

On Sunday, Russian leader Vladimir Putin called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

The Kremlin has also accused its neighbour of orchestrating the powerful blast that damaged the key bridge linking Russia and Crimea in a major setback in the war.

Last attack on Kyiv was recorded in June were an apartment building was struck killing one and injuring six in the outskirts.

But Monday’s attacks on Kyiv targetted several locations in the heart of the capital city.

