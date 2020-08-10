Civil unrest and 100 arrests

Chicago unrest leads to 100 arrests. The fate of college football this fall is in question. And the Lebanese government up and quit.

It's Ashley, here to get your week started with the news to know.

But first, Breonna Taylor: Her name is a national rallying cry and powerful symbol that Black lives matter. Will it be enough to charge the police?

100 arrested, 13 officers injured after Chicago crowds clash with police

Following a weekend of violence in many major cities, police in Chicago said 100 people were arrested and 13 officers were injured after hundreds smashed windows, stole from stores and clashed with police on Monday. About 400 officers were dispatched to Chicago's downtown area after seeing posts on social media encouraging a "caravan" of cars to engage in looting, Chicago police said. Police said the posts appear to have been prompted by an earlier incident in which police officers wounded a 20-year-old man who shot at them. A Facebook video later circulated falsely claiming police had shot and killed a 15-year-old boy.

Football fans, this one is going to hurt

The Big Ten conference is on the verge of opting out of playing football this fall, according to three people with knowledge of the league's decision. Though conference presidents were in agreement against conducting a season in the fall, what will happen during the spring season remains unclear. Coming during a tense week of emergency conference meetings, the decision signals college football's inability to grapple with the health and safety measures needed to combat the widespread transmission of the coronavirus. The Big Ten's move could lead to a domino effect of similar moves across the NCAA's Power Five conferences.

President Donald Trump tweeted support for college football players amid talk of season cancellation.

A view of the Big Ten logo on a sideline marker as the Wisconsin Badgers offense takes the field against the Ohio State Buckeyes defense during the first half in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec 7, 2019. More

What everyone’s talking about

Ex-McDonald's CEO sued over alleged sexual relationships

McDonald's is suing its former CEO of allegedly hiding sexual relationships with employees. The fast-food giant alleges Steve Easterbrook, who was dismissed in November, conspired to keep photographic and video evidence of those relationships secret, violating human resources policies. The company said Monday that an investigation uncovered dozens of nude or “sexually explicit photographs and videos” of women, including employees, on his company email account. Easterbrook was fired last year after he admitted to having had what McDonald's called a "non-physical, consensual relationship” with an employee – but that person was not one of the three women with whom Easterbrook allegedly had sexual relationships detailed in the lawsuit.

Former McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook makes an appearance with Ronald McDonald. More

'Horrific' explosion in Baltimore

A "major gas explosion" rocked northwest Baltimore on Monday, killing at least one person and leaving several others trapped and injured. According to the city's local fire union, at least three homes were destroyed in the blast. Multiple people, including children, were rescued from the rubble as crews continued to search for more trapped occupants Monday afternoon. The explosion was massive: Photos from the area showed the rubble of the collapsed structures next to other row houses as fire officials searched through debris. Gov. Larry Hogan called the explosion "horrific.”