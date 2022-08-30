Civil servants are 'terrified of being deployed to London because they can't afford rents'

Dave Penman - Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

Civil servants are "terrified" of being deployed to London because they cannot afford high rents, whilst ministerial advisers are having to skip meals, a union boss has said.

Dave Penman, the general secretary of the FDA union, warned that Whitehall workers will have to go on strike unless the Government significantly increases its pay offer.

There are fears a mass walkout could "paralyse" the country and would leave the incoming prime minister facing chaos just weeks after taking office.

The average pay rise for civil servants this year will be two per cent, despite predictions from the Bank of England that inflation could hit 13 per cent in the autumn.

Mr Penman said the discrepancy between wages and rising prices was "the difference between people being able to eat and heat".

"We've got members who are graduate members in the fast-stream who are telling us that they're skipping meals," he told Times Radio.

"They're rotated around the country, they’re terrified of being rotated to London because they simply will not be able to afford rent, heat and food.

"These are quite often the people who are advising ministers, the people who are working in the private offices of ministers, and they are skipping meals.

"That's where we have got to in relation to the impact of the cost of living. This isn’t something people will just do at the drop of a hat."

Mr Penman said civil servants were "very reluctant to take strike action" because they are aware that "there would be an impact on the public" in terms of services.

He acknowledged that "there’s not a magic money tree" and "choices have to be made", but said the Government was "not even attempting to resolve the difference".

Earlier this year, ministers rejected a recommendation from the senior salaries review board to give top civil servants a three per cent pay rise.

More than three quarters of voting members at the ISU union, which represents border and immigration staff, have indicated their readiness to strike.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union, which represents some 190,000 civil servants, have already indicatively voted in favour of industrial action.

Government departments including the Home Office are already putting contingency plans in place to keep running if staff walk out in the autumn.

Boris Johnson has announced plans to cut the number of officials by 91,000, which are likely to be taken up by his successor in No 10.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the two Tory leadership contenders, have both vowed to squeeze more efficiency out of Whitehall.

Ministers have also been locked in a running battle with civil servants over working from home and a perceived refusal to return to the office.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the minister for efficiency, is planning to sell off £1.5 billion of government buildings in London because they are "half empty".