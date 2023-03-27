Civil servants to strike throughout April in build-up to huge walkout

Civil servants are to strike throughout April, culminating with another walkout by 133,000 workers at the end of the month, it has been announced.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said the huge stoppage will take place on April 28 in an escalation of the long-running dispute over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

Strikes in the coming weeks include a five-week walkout in the Passport Office.

🚨🚨 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀!🚨🚨PCS calls all-out strike on 28 Aprilhttps://t.co/DaDy79knhu pic.twitter.com/SRvIJUolN2 — PCS Union (@pcs_union) March 27, 2023

PCS members working for Ofgem in London and Glasgow on Monday announced six days’ strike action from April 10-14 and on April 17.

The union’s general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Our members are not backing down in this dispute.

WMinisters need to take notice that we’re escalating our action and they need to resolve the dispute by putting money on the table.

“We know our strikes have already caused serious disruption. The new strikes and another national day of action will pile the pressure on a Government that refuses to listen.”