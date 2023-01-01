Civil servants spending millions on headhunters despite pledge to curb waste

Downing Street sign - Frank Augstein/AP

Civil servants are spending more than ever on City headhunters despite ministers’ pledge to crack down on wasteful spending, The Telegraph can reveal.

Spending by the Cabinet Office on external recruitment consultants has increased sevenfold in the last four years, from £953,000 in 2018 to £7,587,000 in 2021, figures show.

The increase comes despite ministers’ pledges to crack down on Whitehall wastage and to reduce the overall civil service headcount in the pursuit of savings for the taxpayer.

Analysis by the Labour Party, which requested the data through written questions in parliament, found that the total spend on headhunters would be enough to pay the annual salaries of more than 200 nurses, midwives and firefighters.

It comes after data revealed that government spending on consultants more than doubled during the Covid pandemic, with MPs on the Public Accounts Committee questioning the continued use of consultants on the Test and Trace service after it had been set up.

The Big Four

In the year to March 2021, the “Big Four” professional services firms of Deloitte, KPMG, EY and PwC were awarded contracts worth a combined £1.2bn.

Florence Eshalomi, a shadow Cabinet Office minister, said hiring external headhunters to fill top civil service jobs was wasteful.

Government departments already have access to an in-house Government Recruitment Service (GRS), which fills around 70 per cent of Whitehall jobs.

“Tory ministers have become hooked on expensive private consultants, and they’re using taxpayers’ money to feed their spiralling addiction,” Ms Eshalomi said.

“While the British people struggle to make ends meet, this inefficient, ineffective and inappropriate use of taxpayers’ money shows a government that has not only run out of ideas but failed to develop the capabilities of our own civil service.”

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “These figures cover recruitment costs for the whole of government and include staff being brought in at short notice to cover the pandemic.

“We have saved at least £4.3 million in wider consultancy fees since May 2021 by ensuring government is only using consultants when absolutely necessary.

“Our Consultancy Playbook also sets out how officials should make sure that all the knowledge gathered from projects where consultants are used is fed back into the civil service.”