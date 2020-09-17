Civil rights leaders, activists to share personal stories on work for Black equality

Judy Richardson says you don’t have to be exceptionally strong or amazing to change the world for the better.

“It takes courage, persistence, planning and, often, organizing with your friends and neighbors,” said Richardson, who was a key member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee from 1963 to 1966.

“In SNCC, we understood that it was regular folks … who were integral to the movement. Also, that young people and women were not just the troops, but the leaders.”

Richardson, now in her 70s and working as a documentarian and educator, is part of an upcoming night of personal storytelling dedicated to the experiences of notable civil rights leaders and those on the front lines of the continued work for Black equality.

"Uprisings: Stories about the Work of Civil Rights" will livestream at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET Sept. 24 on the USA TODAY Storytellers Project’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Megan Finnerty, founder and director of the Storytellers Project, and Mizell Stewart, senior director of talent, partnerships and strategy at the USA TODAY Network, will emcee the show.

Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, in the blue cap, listens to Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., address a crowd March 1 on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala. Mr. Johnson will share a story about wanting, and learning, to make a difference on the Sept. 24 virtual show "Uprisings: Stories about the Work of Civil Rights."

Joining Richardson are:

Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO;

April Ryan, White House correspondent and Washington, D.C., bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks;

Joan Trumpauer Mulholland, activist and member of the Freedom Riders;

Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson, co-executive director for the Highlander Research and Education Center.

“We believe that as the struggle for civil rights continues, context and insight through first-person, true stories can lead to empathy and understanding,” said Storytellers team member Evan Roberts, who conceived of the event.

Mulholland, 79, will bring the show a sense of historic perspective. She was a 19-year-old college student when she started participating in sit-ins and protests. Mulholland was arrested and sent to Mississippi State Penitentiary, also known as Parchman Farm, with other Freedom Riders for refusing to leave a segregated bus station waiting area.

April Ryan, White House correspondent, author and speaker, will offer contemporary insights.

White House correspondent April Ryan (left) will be among six people sharing personal stories on Sept. 24 as part of the Storytellers Project show, "Uprisings: Stories about the pursuit of civil rights." The show will be livestreamed on the Storytellers' Facebook page and YouTube channel at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Here Ryan is pictured with Sen. Elizabeth Warren during the Presidential Candidates forum hosted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Ryan will share her work documenting the grassroots.

"I think people are finding their voice at this moment," she said.

Organizations and individuals have been calling more attention to racism and inequality after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was arrested in Minneapolis on May 25 and died after a police officer knelt on his neck, sparking protests across the country.

“The moment and the movement are not over yet,” said Ryan, 53. “I am not part of the movement, but I am part of the moment, chronicling it, telling the truth, exposing hypocrisy, exposing lies.”

Ryan said she agreed to tell a personal story for the show because she thinks it’s particularly poignant at this time.

In this Dec. 19, 2014, file photo, April Ryan, a veteran White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, asks President Barack Obama about race relations in the U.S. Ms. Ryan will share a story about seeking the truth on the Sept. 24 virtual show "Uprisings: Stories about the Work of Civil Rights."

