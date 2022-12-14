Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Honored With New USPS Stamp

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

This image provided by the U.S. Postal Service, shows a new postage stamp honoring the late congressman and civil rights giant John Lewis John Lewis-Stamp, United States - 13 Dec 2022

The United States Postal Service is honoring the contributions of late civil rights icon and lawmaker John Lewis.

Lewis — who died on July 17, 2020, at age 80 after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer — is among seven new stamp subjects announced by USPS this week.

His stamp will be available in 2023 and features a photograph taken by Marco Grob on assignment for the Aug. 26, 2013, issue of Time magazine — an image that the USPS said in a statement demonstrates how Lewis "remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call 'good trouble.' "

The selvage attached to the stamp showcases a photograph of Lewis taken by Steve Schapiro in 1963 outside a workshop about nonviolent protest in Clarksdale, MS.

RELATED: Remembering Rep. John Lewis on the 1-Year Anniversary of the Civil Rights Icon's Death

Lewis played a pivotal role during the civil rights movement in the 1960s. He was the youngest of the "Big Six" Civil Rights leaders, including Martin Luther King Jr., to organize the historic 1963 March on Washington. Two years later, he led numerous marches from Selma to Montgomery across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Martin Luther King Jr. with John Lewis

Bettmann Archive/Getty Images Martin Luther King Jr. with John Lewis at a mass meeting in Nashville, Tenn.

In 1986, Lewis was elected to Congress for the first time. He was re-elected 16 times and used his time as a representative to continue his fight to improve civil rights in the U.S.

Lewis was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 for his civil service.

RELATED: John Lewis Memorial Will Replace a Confederate Monument in Atlanta

Since his death, Lewis has been honored in several ways, with a US Naval ship being christened in his name in July 2021.

"This ship will be a beacon to the world reminding all who see it of the persistence and courage of John Lewis," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the official christening of the USNS John Lewis, according to USA Today.

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

A memorial to Lewis will also be erected in the Atlanta area, where it will replace a Confederate monument previously on display, officials announced last year.

The longtime Georgia lawmaker wrote a final essay for The New York Times prior to his July 17 death, which the newspaper was instructed to to publish the same day his funeral was held in Atlanta.

In the essay, Lewis wrote that he was "inspired" during his final days by the ongoing protests sweeping the nation against racial injustice and police brutality, following the killing of George Floyd on May 25.

"Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble," he wrote in his posthumous essay for the Times. "Voting and participating in the democratic process are key. The vote is the most powerful nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society. You must use it because it is not guaranteed. You can lose it."