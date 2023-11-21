Civil service red tape is a £50bn tax on Britain’s growth, says Tory peer

city of london

Civil service bureaucracy is acting “like a tax” on the economy and must be overhauled to close a £50bn-a-year investment gap between the UK and other rich nations, according to a major government review.

Lord Harrington, who was commissioned by Jeremy Hunt to lead a report into UK foreign direct investment (FDI), will warn on Wednesday that a revolving door of senior ministers and “willing amateur” civil servants are holding back the economy.

In a report published alongside the Autumn Statement, the Tory peer will urge the Chancellor to make attracting investment a priority in Whitehall.

It will call for a new “business investment strategy” led by a senior cabinet minister with dedicated resources to attract foreign cash and create more British jobs.

The Telegraph understands that Lord Harrington will reject assertions that a decline in inward UK investment over the past few years has been driven by Brexit.

However, the review, which was partly sparked by AstraZeneca’s criticism of the UK’s “discouraging” tax regime after it chose to build a new factory in Ireland, will also say that Rishi Sunak’s decision to hike corporation tax from 19pc to 25pc is not solely to blame.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) is crucial because it involves international companies building facilities, hiring workers and creating new products and services in the UK rather than just buying shares in British companies.

The number of FDI projects in the UK has fallen sharply over the past few years, according to the Department for Business and Trade, while investment as a share of GDP has consistently lagged behind other G7 nations.

Extracts of the 125-page report seen by the Telegraph lay bare the concerns of more than 200 businesses, banks and sovereign wealth funds which repeatedly highlight a lack of investment expertise across Whitehall.

It adds that a “risk-averse” system consistently outsources investment decisions to other bodies including the British Business Bank and UK Infrastructure Bank, creating further delays and bureaucracy.

“We have heard time and time again about government systems that are too often disorganised, risk-averse, siloed and inflexible when it comes to the needs of modern investors,” Lord Harrington, who served as a business minister under Theresa May, will say.

“We have developed a system where civil servants and politicians alike will do anything to de-risk a decision, by shoving financial decisions to a series of semi-arms length institutions as well as a series of ‘competitions’ as a system on allocating taxpayers’ money.

Highlighting that there have been seven business secretaries and as many chancellors since the 2015 election, it adds that constant turnover in the civil service has also resulted in a “lack of depth in officials’ business experience”.

The report says: “They often move on quickly, creating a sense in industry of dealing with a ‘willing amateur’,” which creates “a sense of investment and investors not being prioritised at the highest levels of government”.

Lord Harrington will say the UK’s language, location and market size has made Britain one of the most attractive places for overseas companies to invest.

But he will add that the UK is squandering some of its potential and has consistently lagged behind other G7 economies on investment when measured as a share of the economy since the start of the millennium.

He will say: “Competitors have about 12pc of GDP in business investment both domestic and foreign, our equivalent is 10pc.

“The difference is about £50bn per year. If we can attract a sizeable portion of that from abroad, the effects on the economy would be very significant, helping to make the country more prosperous, with better-paid jobs, and tax receipts to fund public services.”

The report also warns that Britain’s planning system is one of the biggest barriers to both domestic and overseas investment. It will call for urgent action to speed up the time needed to deliver energy infrastructure as Britain transitions to net zero.

It is understood that the Government will accept all six of Lord Harrington’s recommendations, which include strengthening government accountability, fixing the current disjointed approach to investment and beefing up the Office for Investment, a dedicated body that works across government to attract investment into the UK.

The Treasury declined to comment. Lord Harrington has been contacted for comment.

