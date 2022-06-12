‘Civil’ Film Review: Portrait of Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Leaves Us Wanting More

Elizabeth Weitzman
·3 min read
Netflix

A simple list of Ben Crump’s clients tells us how important his work as a civil rights attorney is: Between 2020-2021 alone, he represented the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Daunte Wright.

“Civil” began as a collaboration between Crump and Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), who considered working on a scripted series together. But as Crump puts it, Barris felt people would want to see “this real life superhero,” so they asked director Nadia Hallgren (“Becoming”) to make a documentary about Crump himself.

The result leaves us with the feeling that a combination of approaches might have worked best: a non-scripted series could have given Hallgren valuable opportunities to broaden the story, while still introducing viewers to her primary subject.

Also Read:
‘My Name Is Pauli Murray’ Filmmakers Explain How They Portrayed a ‘Legendary But Little Known American’ (Video)

As a straightforward portrait, “Civil” can feel a bit too much like a personal or even public relations project. We follow Crump as he attends church, debates the merits of getting a dog with his adorable daughter and talks respectfully to his loving mother. He meets distraught clients who have lost loved ones to racially-motivated violence, leads mock-trial exercises and holds press conferences when his team at Ben Crump Law wins a civil case. As we learn, he is exceptionally good at his job; he has won record-millions, multiple times.

But eventually it becomes hard to escape the feeling that Hallgren’s sightline is too narrow. Her camera shoots him on the fly, and despite — or perhaps because of — intermittent footage of brutality, funerals and marches, the vérité approach begins to feel less immersive than exalting.

Also Read:
Simon & Schuster Won’t Distribute Book by Cop Involved in Breonna Taylor’s Killing

She absolutely makes the case that Crump does crucial work. But because he is so entrenched in the center of the narrative, the terminally wrenching need for that work winds up inadvertently taking second place. Several of his clients get a few minutes onscreen, but each of them deserves so much more. The young mother who cannot feed her children because a teller has punished her for, as Crump puts it, “banking while Black.” The Black farmers who are treated with literally dangerous dismissal from corporate entities. And, of course, the family members who have had to watch their loved ones die in real time for no reason other than base racism.

Even hearing from the officers who have taken these lives, or the jurors who neglected to find all of them guilty, or the government representatives required to oversee millions in monetary damages would give us more insight into how these tragedies keep happening. Is there any way to fix any elements of these devastatingly broken systems? Other than Crump, who is trying, and how? Who is not, and why?

Also Read:
Eddie Murphy Joins Jonah Hill, Kenya Barris Comedy Feature at Netflix

These are questions that serve as an undercurrent through “Civil,” since Crump himself notes that he gets around 500 calls a day for representation. He suggests that each high-payout civil case he wins will motivate changes from municipalities that can’t afford others. But this feels like a superficial fix to a hemorrhaging wound, and the film’s tight focus on the man who represents these victims leaves us without a wider perspective.

We walk away grateful that his clients have an advocate, while wondering if there is any chance at all for this nation to lessen his load.

“Civil” premieres in US theaters June 17 and on Netflix US June 19.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    GALLOWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES — Canada's Brooke Henderson has won the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Henderson eagled the par-5 18th hole in a one-hole playoff with American Lindsey Weaver-Wright. It's Henderson's 11th win on the LPGA Tour. The product of Smiths Falls, Ont., is the winningest golfer in Canadian history. Henderson shot a 7-under 64 in the final round of the three-round event. Weaver-Wright, who finished her round after Henderson, birdied her final two holes to tie Henderson at 12-u

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Canadian diver Caeli McKay finds her strength during and after Olympic Games

    CALGARY — Caeli McKay doesn't call herself a wimp anymore because she knows she's not. The Canadian diver has discovered in herself a battler who can compete in pain at the highest levels of her sport. The 22-year-old Calgarian dove with damaged ankle ligaments in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. "I never felt like the strongest person," McKay told The Canadian Press. "I always felt like I could do more, I always felt like I could push harder. I always kind of told myself I was a wimp. "Thi

  • Canada's sport minister announces new measures to protect athletes from maltreatment, abuse

    In an attempt to combat what Canada's sport minister has called a safe sport crisis in the country, federal Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Sunday morning a number of new measures to hold sport organizations across the country accountable, with the ultimate goal of protecting athletes from maltreatment and abuse. During the announcement in Montreal, St-Onge outlined a number of efforts to set up a framework that will make sport safer for all participants in Canada. Effective April 20

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.