Civil service delays are ‘exacerbating’ housing crisis

Record numbers of homes are being left empty as civil service probate delays block families selling the properties of lost loved ones.

Some 135,700 homes were left empty this year following the death of their owners, up from 121,900 last year – marking an 82pc increase over a ten-year period.

Anna Clarke, of the Housing Forum, said the increase in the number of homes sitting empty was exacerbating the national shortfall in housing.

The Department for Housing, Levelling Up and Communities said councils have cited probate delays as one of the reasons for the uptick.

While the average wait time for the legal document required to wind up deceased estates is nearly 14 weeks, according to HM Courts & Tribunals Service, more complex cases can take anywhere from six to 12 months.

The courts have been grappling with chronic delays after a number of regional offices were closed and some of its systems were moved online.

Earlier this year, The Telegraph heard from readers left waiting nearly 12 months for a grant of probate.

One had amassed interest charges worth £17,000 on top of their inheritance tax bill because of late payment, having endured a 10-month wait for probate.

Until a grant is issued, lawyers say family members cannot sell or or let properties to tenants.

Ian Bond, partner at law firm Irwin Mitchell, said: “Properties are sitting idle and empty a lot longer than they did previously.

“Houses are also taking a lot longer to sell, so valuations done at the start of a probate application are often not matching the valuation when they are eventually sold.

“If the value falls then the beneficiaries may be entitled to an inheritance tax refund. These refund requests are then adding to civil servants’ workloads.”

Probate delays began to worsen in 2019, a year before the pandemic struck. Mr Bond said government resources have struggled to keep up with demand ever since.

Former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has previously said the “very high levels of working from home” in the civil service had helped to create the backlog.

Henry Pryor, a London-based buying agent, said if the department “got its act together” more empty homes could be charged council tax and contribute more to the local community.

Currently, no council tax is charged on homes left empty due to an owner’s death.

“It’s an obvious loss of council tax revenue,” he said, adding: “HMRC has to approve a probate application before you send it to the registry.

“That is also taking slightly longer now – four weeks rather than one. But it’s at the probate registry where it’s all getting bogged down.”

Financial advisers say probate delays are causing “immense damage” to buyers of these properties too.

Michelle Lawson, a Portsmouth-based adviser, said: “I have seen people lose money on mortgage applications and abortive transactions where offers have expired and the rates have increased significantly.

“I had one customer see an increase in payments of £600 per month from the point of offer acceptance to completion.”

Elliott Culley, of Switch Mortgage Finance, said his clients had also lost out because of the delays.

“One probate took so long the client went from a rate of 4.29pc to 6.19pc – adding hundreds of pounds to their monthly payment.

“For another client, they have been waiting so long they went from 4pc up to 6pc and are now back looking at a rate of 5.14pc,” he said.

“Timeframes vary with probates and there doesn’t seem to be any way of speeding up the process. We‘re still given the excuse that they are trying to catch up after a Covid backlog.”

The Government has previously said: “We know delays are frustrating and are looking at how we can bring down waiting times further.”

