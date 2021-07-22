Civil Aviation Min Jyotiraditya Scindia Lashed Out at PM? Clip From 2019 Revived

Soon after BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was appointed as the Civil Aviation Minister on 7 July following the Cabinet reshuffle, a 3:55-minute video was shared on social media with the claim that Scindia, a former Congress leader, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah after the elevation.

However, The Quint's WebQoof team found that the clip is from 2019 when Scindia was still with the Congress party. He said this while addressing a crowd at Fatehpur Sikri in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, during the Lok Sabha election.

CLAIM

The claim along with the video in Hindi reads: मंत्री बनते ही सिंधिया ने मोदी शाह को उखाड़ फेंका, विद्रोह पर उतारू हुए ज्योतिरादित्य.

(Translation: Jyotiraditya Scindia has started revolting against Amit Shah and PM Modi soon becoming a minister.)

The video posted on Facebook on 9 July had over 2.2 million views and 22,000 shares at the time of writing this article.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We fragmented the video using Google Chrome's InVid extension and ran a reverse image search on some of the keyframes.

One of the frames led us to a YouTube video by 'YoYo TV channel' with the caption as 'Jyotiraditya Scindia excellent speech' where the former Congress leader can be seen adressing the crowd. The video was published on 15 April 2019.

It must be noted that Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 11 March 2020 and this speech is from April 2019.

Next, using relevant keywords, we looked for the video on the official YouTube handle of the Indian National Congress (INC), which too was uploaded on 15 April 2019. You can hear Scindia speaking from 27:55 minutes to 32:33 minutes.

The original clip has been edited to put three portions together where Scindia can be heard targeting PM Modi over various issues. The relevant portion can be heard from 30:08 - 30:45, 30:48-31:16 and 31:29-31:40 minutes.

The address was made at a public rally at Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh.

It is pertinent to note that the Facebook page that uploaded this clip added a narration in the video which claimed that the address was after the Cabinet reshuffle.

However, the text under its Facebook handle mentions 'just for fun', but neither does the page clarify that the content is satirical, nor is this mentioned on the post.

Clearly, an old clip has been shared on social media to falsely claim that Scindia had lashed out at PM Modi and Amit Shah after the Cabinet reshuffle.

