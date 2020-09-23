Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)

The civil aviation flight training and simulation market is anticipated to reach a CAGR of 12. 43%, during the forecast period. - The aviation industry is witnessing a growing global pilot demand, which, in turn, is leading to a high demand for training aircraft and simulators in flight schools.

Just before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines were aggressively expanding their global networks and adding several new aircraft to their fleet every year. The growth of air travel and tourism propelled the airlines to increase their fleets, which resulted in high demand for the pilots.

- Many airlines are facing the issue of the pilot shortage, which is affecting their daily operations. Generally, flights longer than 12 hours require a team of four pilots. However, several airlines are still operating such long-haul routes with three pilots due to a shortage in pilots. However, the unavailability of trained pilots to cater to the ever-growing demand has been impacting the aviation industry for several years. Though the situation has changed a little in 2020, as several pilots have lost their jobs due to the grounding of the airline fleet to curb the spread of the virus, things are expected to come to normalcy by 2022. Subsequently, the demand for pilots may return to the pre-crisis levels.



Key Market Trends

Fixed-wing Aircraft Segment Dominated the Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market in 2019



By aircraft type, the fixed-wing segment held the largest market share in 2019, and it is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The growth in global air passenger traffic has encouraged the fleet expansion programs of several airlines while the potential business opportunities have also led to the entry of new airline operators to cater to the demand on new routes. With expected city pairs reaching astonishing figures of 23,000 in 2020, airlines have invested over USD 1 trillion toward the procurement of new aircraft since 2009. The procurement of new aircraft for both commercial and general aviation has created an acute pilot shortage. As per Boeing’s 2019 edition of the Pilot & Technician Outlook, the global demand for pilots is forecasted to be around 743,000 during the next couple of decades. The margin of the shortfall between the demand and supply of pilots has fostered the establishment of several flight training institutes across the world, who procure flight simulation and training equipment to provide certified training services to the aviation aspirants. Even airlines have started collaborating with simulation equipment manufacturers to mutually benefit by providing aircraft-specific training to the pilots. On this note, in November 2019, CAE and Sunwing Airlines announced an extension of their exclusive training partnership till 2030. To help support this pilot training agreement with Sunwing Airlines, CAE deployed a new CAE 7000XR Series B737 MAX FFS to CAE Toronto in 2019. Such developments are envisioned to bolster the growth prospects of the fixed-wing aircraft segment of the market in focus during the forecast period.



North America Held the Largest Market Share in 2019



The North America region held the largest market share in 2019, mainly due to a large market in the US. Air passenger traffic in the country increased at a rapid pace in the past decade, which also generated the need for airlines to expand, in terms of fleet size and new routes. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, in 2019, the US airlines carried 925.5 million passengers, a growth of about 4.1% compared to 2018. According to the FAA, the total number of pilots in the United States has drastically reduced since 1990, and it reached 584,000 by 2016 compared to 700,000 in 1990. However, in the last few years, the number improved and reached 666,565 in 2019. Additionally, in 2018, the number of pilots aged over 45 was around 50% higher than the number of pilots aged below 45, while the demand for air travel has been growing strongly and consistently over the last decade. Thus, there has been a shortage in pilots, and it was estimated that around 110,000 additional pilots will be needed across the Americas between 2018 and 2028. Due a large demand for pilots in the country, several airlines have planned to increase their pilot training capabilities. In February 2020, United Airlines announced its plan to purchase a flight-training academy in Phoenix to speed up hiring of more than 10,000 pilots by the next decade, as about half of its aviators approach the federally mandated retirement age of 65. The Federal aviation regulators are considering mandatory flight-simulator training before pilots can operate Boeing Co.’s 737 MAX jets again, a change that would repudiate one of the aircraft maker’s longstanding arguments. However, the demand for new pilots may now reduce due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which has caused several major airlines to restructure their expansion plans. For instance, Delta announced its plan to furlough 1,941 pilots in October. Delta also retired its fleet of MD-88 and MD-90 jets earlier than previously planned, as a result of the current global situation. Likewise, United Airlines also announced its plan to furlough 2,850 pilots in October 2020. Such decisions may, however, hamper the growth of the market in the region durintg the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The civil aviation flight simulation and training market are moderately fragmented. CAE Inc. is the simulator manufacturer on top as the global market leader, mainly due to its huge geographical presence and brand image. L3Harris Technologies Inc., TRU Simulation + Training Inc., FlightSafety International, and The Boeing Company are also some of the other prominent players in the market as of 2019. Simulation and Training providers and equipment manufacturers are required to build a brand and reach out to geographic extremes to get customers. Here, manufacturers will have the first-mover advantage as simulators tend to be able to be re-configured or possible to be upgraded to support newer aircraft models which are being preferred as the newest cost-cutting measures, as the aircraft manufacturers are emphasizing on keeping the cockpit resemblance between successive models.



